What Tesla's Massive $25B+ Capex Means for Investors Now

Tesla TSLA is dialing up its spending levels in a way that’s hard for investors to ignore. What began as a bold plan to push 2026 capex beyond $20 billion has been raised to more than $25 billion, as highlighted on the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call That’s a massive leap from roughly $8.5 billion last year and more than double its prior peak of $11.3 billion in 2024.

TSLA’s Big Bet: Investing Beyond EVs

On the fourth-quarter 2025earnings call Tesla had notified that the spending will fund six major facilities— including factories for a refinery, LFP batteries, CyberCab, Semi, a new megafactory and the Optimus robot. But now the company plans to further ramp up investments in artificial intelligence, autonomy, and robotics, thereby stepping up the capex forecast. Tesla has already begun placing orders for semiconductor fabs and solar manufacturing equipment, and spending on AI infrastructure is ramping up.

These are areas that Elon Musk believes will define the company’s next growth phase. Strategically, the vision is compelling. Tesla is not positioning itself as just an EV maker anymore—it wants to be an AI and robotics powerhouse. If that plays out, the revenue opportunity could be far larger than what the core auto business alone can deliver.

The concern is that the future Musk is betting on still feels distant and uncertain as well.

Near-Term Pain for Tesla & Uncertain Payoff

Tesla’s core EV business is already facing pressure from slowing demand growth and intensifying competition. At a time when the foundation isn’t firing on all cylinders, the company is committing unprecedented capital toward long-term, unproven bets. Robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-driven ecosystems sound exciting, but timelines for meaningful monetization remain vague. Competition is also high in these areas and Tesla has a lot of catching up to do.

What makes us more skeptical is the fact that Tesla has a track record of setting bold visions, but execution timelines have often slipped. While the company is simultaneously scaling EVs, building AI infrastructure, advancing autonomy, and developing robotics, each of these is capital-intensive and execution-heavy on its own. Doing all of them together raises the stakes significantly.

The company generated a positive $1.4 billion in free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026, but its CFO has warned that free cash flow will likely turn negative for the rest of the year as capex accelerates.

Investor Takeaway

Investors must be prepared to accept near-term pain for potential long-term gain. Negative free cash flow, pressured margins, and weaker earnings will weigh on the near-term prospects of the stock to unlock much larger revenue streams later in the decade (at least that’s what the management believes).

If it executes well, this capex cycle could strengthen its long-term bull case meaningfully. But right now, visibility is limited, risks are rising, and the payoff horizon is far distant. Until Tesla starts showing tangible progress in autonomy and robotics, the elevated capex remains difficult to fully justify, raising more questions than answers.

Hyperscalers Raise Capex View

Meta Platforms’ META capital intensity remains elevated as it builds compute capacity for AI and product initiatives. Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, totaled $19.84 billion in the first quarter. Meta has raised its capital expenditure forecast for this year. The company now expects 2026 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, in the range of $125 billion to $145 billion (previous guidance was $115-$135 billion), citing higher component pricing and incremental data center costs to support future capacity.

Alphabet’s GOOGL capital expenditures totaled $35.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026, largely directed to technical infrastructure to support AI opportunities. For 2026, Alphabet now expects to spend capital expenditures between $180 billion and $190 billion (up from previous guidance of $175 billion and $185 billion), reflecting heightened demand for AI compute and incremental investment tied to the Wiz acquisition.

The Zacks Rundown on TSLA Stock

Shares of Tesla have lost 13% year to date, underperforming the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, TSLA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.92, above the industry and its own five-year average. It carries a Value Score of F.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.



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Tesla stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.