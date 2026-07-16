What This Teradyne Insider Sale Signals With Shares Up 250% And Earnings On Deck

Key Points

The disposition of 1,200 shares on July 15 generated a transaction value of about $428,000.

The transaction represented a 7% reduction in the director's total direct equity holdings.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on February 13, 2026.

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Marilyn Matz, a director at Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), sold 1,200 shares of common stock on July 15, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$428,000 Shares sold 1,200 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 16,240 Post-transaction value ~$5.56 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($356.31); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($342.12).

Key questions

How does this transaction align with the insider's established trading schedule?

The sale was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on February 13, 2026. Such plans allow insiders to schedule trades in advance to manage personal liquidity, which separates the timing of the transaction from the insider's immediate view of company performance.

The sale was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on February 13, 2026. Such plans allow insiders to schedule trades in advance to manage personal liquidity, which separates the timing of the transaction from the insider's immediate view of company performance. What is the scale of the director's remaining equity position?

Following the sale, Marilyn Matz retains a direct interest of 16,240 shares. This remaining stake has a market value of about $5.56 million based on the July 15, 2026 market close of $342.12.

Following the sale, Marilyn Matz retains a direct interest of 16,240 shares. This remaining stake has a market value of about $5.56 million based on the July 15, 2026 market close of $342.12. What is the recent performance context for the stock?

The transaction took place at $356.31 per share, a period during which the stock had appreciated significantly, recording a 268% return over the 12 months ending July 15, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $342.12 Market Capitalization $53.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $854.1 million

Company Snapshot

Teradyne designs, manufactures, sells, and services automated testing equipment and software solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, with primary revenue streams derived from semiconductor test systems, industrial automation, and software-as-a-service offerings across wafer and finished device package testing applications.

The company generates revenue through the sale of capital equipment, recurring software licenses, and maintenance services, leveraging its proprietary testing technologies and intellectual property to serve customers across automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sectors.

Teradyne's primary customers include leading semiconductor manufacturers and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that require advanced testing solutions to validate chip functionality and performance, positioning the company as a critical supplier within the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.

Teradyne, Inc. is a global leader in automated test equipment with a market capitalization of $53.6 billion and TTM revenues of $3.8 billion, serving as an essential infrastructure provider for the semiconductor industry. The company operates through four principal business divisions focused on semiconductor testing, industrial automation, and software solutions, generating strong profitability with TTM net income of $854.1 million. With thousands of employees and a diversified customer base spanning multiple end markets, Teradyne maintains a competitive advantage through its advanced testing technologies, established market position, and recurring revenue streams from software and service offerings.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like routine, scheduled diversification, and it's more notable for the company it keeps than for its size. This sale barely moved her stake, but what's worth a mention is that she wasn't the only one: CEO Greg Smith sold the same day under a separate preset plan, both at $356.31. Two insiders lightening up together can look ominous, but when both trades run on plans locked in months earlier and each leaves the seller heavily invested, the tidier read is coordinated personal financial planning after a huge run, not a shared loss of nerve.



The run itself is more important. Teradyne's chip-test tools are riding an AI wave that now drives about 70% of revenue, which jumped 87% to a record $1.28 billion last quarter. Still, that same concentration cuts both ways, and the stock has actually sold off hard in recent weeks amid broader volatility for semiconductor-adjacent names. For long-term investors, the sustainability of demand will ultimately be more important. The firm is slated to report earnings again on July 29.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.