What This Synaptics Insider Filing Signals to Long-Term Investors With the Stock Up 72% in a Year

Key Points

The insider disposed of 1,502 shares for approximately $172,000 across transactions on July 17 and July 20, 2026.

The activity reduced direct equity holdings by 2% of the insider's total position.

The disposition included 1,052 shares withheld for tax obligations and 450 shares sold under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on September 9, 2025.

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Lisa Bodensteiner, the Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), reported a sale of 1,502 shares, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$171,709 Shares sold 1,502 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 60,487 Post-transaction value $6.87 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.32); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($113.60).

Key questions

What were the primary drivers of this equity disposition?

The reported activity consisted of two distinct components: 1,052 shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax obligations related to the settlement of restricted stock units, while 450 shares were sold on the open market via a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

The reported activity consisted of two distinct components: 1,052 shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax obligations related to the settlement of restricted stock units, while 450 shares were sold on the open market via a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. How does the current share price relate to recent performance?

The weighted average execution price of $114.32 follows a period of significant appreciation, with the stock delivering a 72% return over the 12 months ending July 20, 2026.

The weighted average execution price of $114.32 follows a period of significant appreciation, with the stock delivering a 72% return over the 12 months ending July 20, 2026. What is the insider's remaining stake in the company?

Following the transactions, Lisa Bodensteiner maintains direct ownership of 60,487 shares.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $114.05 Market Capitalization $4.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$48.1 million

Company Snapshot

Synaptics develops and markets semiconductor product solutions, including AudioSmart for advanced sound and voice processing, ConnectSmart for high-speed multimedia connectivity, and DisplayLink for compressed video transmission, generating revenue across audio, video, and connectivity solutions.

The company operates a fabless semiconductor business model, designing specialized chips for consumer electronics and computing devices while leveraging third-party manufacturing partners to optimize capital efficiency and scalability.

Synaptics serves original equipment manufacturers and system integrators in the personal computing, mobile, and consumer electronics markets, with primary customers including major laptop, smartphone, and peripheral device manufacturers.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with approximately $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 72% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its product portfolio and market positioning. Synaptics maintains competitive advantages through its specialized expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and connectivity solutions that enhance user experience across diverse consumer and computing platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

If you strip out the taxes, Bodensteiner's actual move amounted to 450 shares, about $51,000 worth. The other 1,052 were withheld automatically when her restricted stock settled. A discretionary slice that small, executed under a preset plan against a remaining 60,487 shares, isn’t indicative of a company’s long-term prospects.



Meanwhile, the firm’s latest quarter was strong despite a somewhat sobering outlook from management. Synaptics posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $294.2 million, up 10%, with its core internet-of-things products growing 31% and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.09, up 21%. That marked a sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth. But CEO Rahul Patel also warned on the firm’s latest earnings call that "there could be headwinds in the second half of '26" for personal computer markets, and Synaptics still leans heavily on that end market through its enterprise and automotive segment, which made up 57% of revenue. Ultimately, that split defines the setup. The fast-growing IoT piece is roughly a third of sales, while the larger segment carries the PC exposure management flagged. Investors should watch to see how each holds up.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Synaptics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.