What This Synaptics CFO Filing Signals for Long-Term Investors With Revenue Up 10%

Key Points

A Synaptics executive reported that 1,473 shares were withheld at a total value of about $168,000 on July 17, 2026.

The transaction represents roughly 1% of the executive's direct equity holdings.

The disposition was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the settlement of restricted stock units.

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Ken Rizvi, an executive at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), reported a non-discretionary disposition of 1,473 shares on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$168,000 Shares sold 1,473 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 104,417 Post-transaction value $11.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.05); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($114.05).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The disposition was non-discretionary and initiated to cover tax liabilities following the vesting of equity awards, rather than representing an open-market sale based on a directional view of the company.

The disposition was non-discretionary and initiated to cover tax liabilities following the vesting of equity awards, rather than representing an open-market sale based on a directional view of the company. How does this affect the insider's long-term equity exposure?

The executive's direct stake decreased by 1% in this transaction.

The executive's direct stake decreased by 1% in this transaction. What is the scale of the executive's remaining financial interest?

Rizvi continues to hold 104,417 shares directly, maintaining a total beneficial position valued at $11.9 million based on the market close on the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $114.05 Market Capitalization $4.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$48.1 million

Company Snapshot

Synaptics develops and markets semiconductor product solutions across audio and video processing, high-speed multimedia connectivity, and display interface technologies, with AudioSmart, ConnectSmart, and DisplayLink representing core revenue-generating product lines.

The company operates on a fabless semiconductor business model, designing specialized integrated circuits for consumer electronics and computing devices while outsourcing manufacturing to third-party foundries.

Synaptics serves original equipment manufacturers and system integrators in the smartphone, tablet, laptop, and consumer electronics markets, with major global technology companies as its primary customers.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies that enhance user experience across mobile and computing platforms. The company leverages its expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and display connectivity to address evolving demands in consumer electronics. With a market capitalization of $4.5 billion and a one-year stock price appreciation of 70%, Synaptics demonstrates strong market recognition, though recent profitability pressures warrant monitoring of operational efficiency and margin recovery initiatives.

What this transaction means for investors

Rizvi is Synaptics' finance chief, and his 104,417-share stake is large relative to the executives whose equity vested this week, worth about $11.9 million. The 1,473 shares disposed of to cover taxes barely register against that. For the person who signs off on the numbers, holding a position that size is the clearest alignment a balance sheet can show.



Meanwhile, Synaptics grew fiscal third-quarter revenue 10% to $294.2 million with core internet-of-things chips up 31%, and returned cash through $39 million of buybacks in the quarter. But it carries $836.7 million in long-term debt against $404 million in cash. Still, Rizvi said the company's margins remain “very healthy” into the June quarter, which guides to about $305 million in revenue, and he laid out a strategic vision as well, saying: “On a longer-term basis, as we think about the core IoT business and specifically, as we think about the processing and processor capabilities, those should have a margin profile greater than the corporate average.” How that vision pans out will certainly be more important for long-term investors than a sale like this one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Synaptics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.