What This Synaptics CEO Filing Signals to Investors as Core IoT Sales Grow 31%

Key Points

The transactions, completed between July 17, 2026, and July 20, 2026, involved 24,452 shares with an aggregate value of $2.8 million.

The activity reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 22%.

The disposition utilized a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on September 4, 2025, alongside automatic tax withholding on vested equity.

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Chief Executive Officer Rahul G. Patel reported a disposition of 24,452 shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.8 million Shares sold (direct) 24,452 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 86,868 Post-transaction value $9.87 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.20); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($113.60).

Key questions

What was the composition of this transaction?

Approximately 81% of the volume, or 19,898 shares, was comprised of non-discretionary tax withholding associated with the settlement of restricted stock units, while the remaining 4,554 shares were sold via an existing trading plan.

Approximately 81% of the volume, or 19,898 shares, was comprised of non-discretionary tax withholding associated with the settlement of restricted stock units, while the remaining 4,554 shares were sold via an existing trading plan. How did the transaction price compare to recent market levels?

The 10b5-1 plan sales were executed at weighted average prices ranging from $113.63 to $115.92 per share, while the stock was priced at $114.05 as of the July 17, 2026, market close.

The 10b5-1 plan sales were executed at weighted average prices ranging from $113.63 to $115.92 per share, while the stock was priced at $114.05 as of the July 17, 2026, market close. What is the insider's remaining stake in the company?

Following the disposition, the insider retains direct ownership of 86,868 shares, which represent an equity position of about $9.87 million.

Following the disposition, the insider retains direct ownership of 86,868 shares, which represent an equity position of about $9.87 million. Was there any indirect ownership disclosed?

The filing indicates that all reported holdings are held directly, with no indirect equity positions through trusts or other legal entities identified in the disclosure.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $114.05 Market Capitalization $4.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$48.1 million

Company Snapshot

Synaptics develops and markets semiconductor product solutions, including AudioSmart for advanced sound and voice processing, ConnectSmart for high-speed multimedia connectivity, and DisplayLink for compressed video transmission, generating revenue across audio, video, and connectivity solutions.

The company operates a fabless semiconductor business model, designing specialized chips for consumer electronics and computing devices while leveraging third-party manufacturing partners to optimize capital efficiency and scalability.

Synaptics serves original equipment manufacturers and system integrators in the personal computing, mobile, and consumer electronics markets, with primary customers including major laptop, smartphone, and peripheral device manufacturers.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with approximately $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 72% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its product portfolio and market positioning. Synaptics maintains competitive advantages through its specialized expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and connectivity solutions that enhance user experience across diverse consumer and computing platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

For a chief executive, this is a relatively lean position, and since he just became CEO last year, it seems Patel is still building his stake rather than drawing it down, which is what you'd expect from a leader relatively early in the job.



The results, meanwhile, give him something to build on. Fiscal third-quarter revenue reached $294.2 million, up 10%, with core internet-of-things products jumping 31% and non-GAAP earnings per share hitting $1.09. On the latest earnings call, Patel said Synaptics is seeing "accelerating adoption,” with customer engagements continuing to expand, and the company guided to about $305 million for the following quarter and repurchased $39 million of stock, bringing the fiscal year total to $93 million. It carries $404.4 million in cash against $836.7 million in long-term debt. For long-term investors, that debt load is worth weighing against the buybacks, but ultimately Synaptics is returning cash while owing twice what it holds, signaling that it’s counting on continued growth.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Synaptics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.