What Switching BD’s Looks Like

August 04, 2024 — 04:13 pm EDT

When financial advisors decide to change their broker-dealer, they often face the challenge of transitioning their clients smoothly. Many worry about the paperwork, duration, and impact on revenue.

 

 Insights from advisors who transitioned to Osaic Wealth reveal that 75%-100% of clients typically move with them, and the process takes about 60-90 days, though some clients move later. Having dedicated support is crucial.

 

Proper preparation, clear client communication, and understanding new systems are key to a successful transition. Advisors also note that initial revenue may drop but generally stabilizes or increases within a year.

Finsum: Leveraging the new BD and technology can really aid in the transition.

