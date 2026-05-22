What Sun Communities' $1.03B UK Asset Sale Means for Investors

Sun Communities SUI is narrowing its focus with a major portfolio move. The REIT has agreed to sell its U.K. assets, including Park Holidays, to funds affiliated with Aermont Capital in an all-cash deal valued at £768 million, or about $1.03 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions and U.K. Financial Conduct Authority approval.



The benefit for Sun Communities is a simpler, more focused business. After the sale, the company expects its North American manufactured housing (MH) and RV real property NOI to represent about 95% of total NOI. That should reduce UK operating and currency exposure while giving Sun more flexibility for debt reduction, community investment, external growth or shareholder returns.



The announcement follows a steady first quarter. Sun reported Core FFO of $1.40 per share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. North America’s same-property NOI for MH and RV rose 6.3%. Management also raised full-year 2026 core FFO guidance to $6.87-$7.07 per share and lifted North American same-property NOI growth guidance to 4.2%-5.2%.



Sun Communities’ portfolio still has attractive traits. The REIT enjoys high occupancy, with manufactured housing and annual RV sites more than 97% occupied, showing stable demand across key property types.



For investors, the U.K. sale looks like a sensible strategic reset rather than a dramatic growth move. The positives are a simpler North American platform, stronger liquidity and steady demand in MH and RV communities. However, REITs remain sensitive to rates, costs and capital-market swings.



So far this year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.7% against the industry's decline of 2.4%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are American Homes 4 Rent AMH and Prologis, Inc. PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus mark for American Homes 4 Rent’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised a cent upward to $1.93 over the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prologis’ 2026 FFO per share suggests a 6.20% increase year over year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.