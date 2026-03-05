What Strengthens AeroVironment's Position in Loitering Munitions?

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV has built a solid position in the defense technology market with its portfolio of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and loitering munition systems. The company develops lightweight and portable platforms used for precision strikes, surveillance and intelligence gathering in modern combat environments. Its products mainly serve the U.S. Department of Defense and allied international forces, supporting missions that require speed, mobility and operational flexibility.



A key offering in AeroVironment’s portfolio is its Switchblade family of loitering munitions, including the Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600. These systems combine reconnaissance and strike capabilities, allowing operators to detect, track and engage targets using a single platform. Their compact design enables soldiers to launch them directly from the battlefield with minimal equipment. This portability makes them useful in fast-moving combat situations where quick response and precise targeting are essential.



Demand for loitering munitions has increased in recent years, supported by rising geopolitical tensions and the need for cost-effective precision weapons. AeroVironment has benefited from this trend as defense forces increasingly adopt unmanned and autonomous systems to improve battlefield awareness and mission effectiveness. The company’s experience with small UAS platforms, such as Raven and Puma, also strengthens its capabilities by supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.



AeroVironment is expanding its technology base through acquisitions and continued innovation. These efforts support the development of next-generation autonomous systems and integrated defense solutions, helping the company benefit from the growing demand for advanced unmanned and precision-strike technologies worldwide.

Rising Demand for Loitering Munitions Supports Market Expansion

Rising defense spending and the increasing use of precision strike drones are driving demand for loitering munition systems in modern warfare. These platforms combine surveillance and strike capabilities, allowing forces to identify and engage targets with greater flexibility and accuracy.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS develops unmanned aerial systems and tactical drones for defense use. Its autonomous platforms support surveillance, strike and combat training missions.



Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY provides defense electronics, sensors and imaging technologies used in unmanned systems and precision-strike platforms, including those supporting loitering munition operations.

Earnings Estimates for AVAV Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 3.05% and 36.52%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVAV Stock Trading at a Discount

AeroVironment is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.97X compared with the industry average of 12.74X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVAV Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AVAV shares have surged 67.7% compared with the industry’s 48.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVAV’s Zacks Rank

AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



