What in Store for Victoria's Secret (VSCO) in Q1 Earnings?

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Jun 5. In the last reported quarter, VSCO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 11 cents, indicating a decline of 60.7% from the year-ago reported figure. In the past seven days, estimate revisions have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.36 billion, suggesting a 3.4% decrease year over year.

Factors to Note

VSCO’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have been hurt by the challenging North American retail environment and intense competition in the promotional space. The retail sector in North America remains highly competitive, with numerous brands vying for consumer attention through aggressive promotional strategies.



Despite these challenges, the company is likely to have experienced positive trends in the quarter, particularly in customer traffic and digital sales. In-store traffic improvement indicates a rebound in consumer interest. Additionally, the implementation of a new customer loyalty program and innovative customer experience initiatives in digital technology might have contributed to its performance.



On May 10, 2024, the company reported preliminary first-quarter results. The preliminary results imply a net sales decline in the range of 3% to 4%. Additionally, the company said that the international business continues to exhibit strong growth, with sales increasing in the mid-teens during the first quarter. This suggests that the brand’s global appeal remains robust and international partners are effectively executing the company’s strategy.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Victoria's Secret. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: VSCO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Victoria's Secret carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis.



BYD’s performance was adversely impacted by January's severe winter weather in the Midwest and South, and a softer Las Vegas local market.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported stellar first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



RCL benefited from robust demand, strong pricing (on closer-in demand), solid onboard spending and favorable timing of expenses. It also raised its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance on the back of an exceptional WAVE season and continued strong demand.



Pool Corporation POOL reported drab first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the top and bottom lines declined year over year. POOL’s operations were affected by lower pool construction activity, economic pressures and weather-related constraints.



POOL raised its annual earnings guidance to account for year-to-date tax benefits. It expects sales and gross margin trends to improve with the onset of the swimming pool season, aligning with seasonal buying patterns.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

