What Stocks to Watch on the Craziest Day in Earnings History

This is the biggest week for S&P 500 earnings during the first quarter earnings season. A third of the index will report earnings, including five out of the seven Magnificent 7 companies.

But Wednesday, Apr 29, 2026, is the day everyone will be watching. Four of the Magnificent 7 companies are reporting after the bell: Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

It’s rare to have them all report on the same day and at the same time (good luck covering analysts).

Wednesday Will Make Earnings History

Some are calling Wednesday the “craziest” day in earnings history.

But it’s not just the Mag 7 stocks who will be reporting on that day that makes it so “crazy”. Other popular companies will also be reporting after the bell including Carvana, Chipotle Mexican Grill and eBay.

The other companies will likely be lost in the shuffle, but you should tune in after you’ve checked out the Magnificent 4 results.

The Magnificent 4 stocks have good earnings surprise track records. Will they beat again and drive the S&P 500 higher still?

5 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday After the Close

1. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has beat 12 quarters in a row. That’s an impressive track record. Shares of Alphabet are breaking out to another new all-time high going into the report. Earnings are expected to rise just 6.8% this year, however. Alphabet’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) has risen, as a result, and now stands at 29.9x. Will Alphabet beat again?

2. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is an earnings all-star. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years, and it was in 2022. That’s impressive. Shares of Microsoft have sold off in 2026 though. Microsoft is down 12.1% year-to-date. It’s gotten more attractive on a P/E basis though. Microsoft now trades with a forward P/E of 24.8. That’s a multi-year low. Is this a buying opportunity in Microsoft?

3. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is coming off a rare miss last quarter, after it had beat 12 quarters in a row. Shares of Amazon are hitting new all-time highs going into this report and are up 13.1% year-to-date. The analysts are bullish too. The most accurate estimate for the quarter is calling for $1.67, or $0.06 higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61. Will Amazon resume its earnings beats this quarter?

4. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has a great earnings surprise track record. It has beat 13 quarters in a row. Shares of Meta Platforms are up only 2.8% year-to-date as investors worry about AI spending. Earnings are expected to rise 27% in 2026 but it’s forward P/E is also attractive. Meta Platforms has a forward P/E of just 22.6 which is the lowest among the Mag 7. Can Meta Platforms quiet the spending fears?

5. Carvana Co. (CVNA) has beat 6 out of the last 7 quarters. After shares have soared 71% over the last year to new highs, Carvana is down 4% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to decline 17.5% this year. But Carvana still trades with a forward P/E of 58.7. A P/E over 30 is considered to be high. Will another beat by Carvana get the shares back on track?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL, MSFT and AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.