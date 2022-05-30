What Stocks To Invest In Now? 4 Biotech Stocks To Know

4 Top Biotech Stocks For Your Watch List This Week

For investors eyeing the most active stocks in the stock market, biotech stocks would come to mind. After all, there is a constant flow of clinical development updates coming from the industry day in and day out. Because of this, there would be no shortage of exciting releases for investors to consider from biotech firms. Also, with mentions of increasing monkeypox cases, the larger health care industry as a whole would be in the spotlight as well.

Speaking of monkeypox, investors looking to bet on potential biotech stocks on this front would be considering Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS). This would be thanks to the company’s smallpox vaccine providing some form of protection from the monkeypox virus. At the same time, for those looking toward larger more established firms, there are plenty of options as well. For instance, companies like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) continue to offer life-saving treatments through their massive portfolios. Should you be looking to diversify into the biotech space, here are four more biotech stocks to keep an eye on in the stock market this week.

Biotech Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Before June 2022

Moderna Inc.

To begin with, we will be taking a look at Moderna. Overall, most would be familiar with this biotech firm following its reputation as a coronavirus vaccine developer. The company accomplishes this by employing proprietary RNA therapeutics tech. Among the core focuses of Moderna’s developmental pipeline would be infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and auto-immune diseases. The question now would be whether MRNA stock is worth watching.

For one thing, the company is not resting on its pandemic-era laurels. According to a report from Reuters, Moderna is currently looking into the monkeypox virus. Namely, the company is currently testing potential vaccines against the disease in pre-clinical trials. This would come at a crucial time as more confirmed monkeypox cases emerge. Following the latest update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, there are over 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the virus worldwide. With Moderna already eyeing the latest emerging diseases, will you be jumping on MRNA stock?

Amgen Inc.

Amgen is a biotech company that develops and delivers innovative human therapeutics. It uses tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. The company also focuses on areas of high unmet medical needs and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions to improve health outcomes and people’s lives. Amgen also has over 40 years of experience in the industry and has become one of the world’s leading independent biotech companies. Its treatments have also reached millions of patients around the globe.

On May 26, 2022, the company says that it will present new data from its portfolio of oncology innovative medicines and biosimilars portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 3-7. “Amgen continues to lead the science in KRASG12C inhibition and is committed to advancing research into how LUMAKRAS can improve outcomes for more patients, including further defining resistance patterns to guide our robust combination treatment development program,” said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. “In addition, the compelling head-to-head results further reinforcing the important role Vectibix plays in the treatment of colorectal cancer, illustrate how Amgen is expanding the impact of our first-in-class therapies in some of the most challenging-to-treat cancers.” With that in mind, is AMGN stock worth investing in right now?

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer is a biopharmaceutical company that also discovers, develops, and manufactures health care products for the masses. In fact, it frequently collaborates with health care providers and governments to support and expand access to reliable and affordable health care for billions of people. For instance, it has delivered billions of its life-saving coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, the company announced that it has received fast track designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Namely, this is for its investigational combination therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis. The FDA’s decision is supported by the result of Pfizer’s nonclinical studies. It is also supported by Pfizer’s Phase 2a clinical study of ervogastat/clesacostat. In it, data showed that treatment with ervogastat/clesacostat reduced liver fat with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The company is currently studying ervogastat/clesacostat in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the impact of treatment on the resolution of NASH or improvement in liver fibrosis (NCT04321031). Furthermore, the study is expected to be completed in 2024. With this piece of information, is PFE stock a buy?

Biogen Inc.

Following that, we have Biogen, a pioneer in neuroscience. Today, it is a leader in innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. It has a leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis and has also introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. It is also providing the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

On May 9, 2022, the company, together with Eisai Co. announced that it has completed the rolling submission to the FDA of a Biologics License Application (BLA) under the accelerated approval pathway for the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody lecanemab (BAN2401) for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD and mild AD with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain.

On top of that, it also recently announced a license agreement with MedRhythyms to develop and commercialize MR-004, an investigational prescription digital therapeutic for the potential treatment of gait deficits in multiple sclerosis (MS). The collaboration combines MedRhythms’ digital expertise with Biogen’s leadership and global footprint in MS in order to address significant unmet patient needs. For these reasons, should investors be paying attention to BIIB stock?

