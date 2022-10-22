What Stocks To Invest In For Next Week? 2 Gold Stocks To Know

Gold stocks are a type of investment that involves investing in companies that mine or deal with gold. As such, gold stocks can provide investors with exposure to the precious metal without having to physically own it. Moreover, gold stocks usually take the form of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These types of investments can be volatile, as they are sensitive to changes in the price of gold. When the price of gold goes up, gold stocks typically increase in value.

However, when the price of gold declines, gold stocks usually fall as well. Gold stocks can be an attractive investment for those looking for exposure to Gold, but it’s important to remember that they come with risk. Before investing in Gold stocks, be sure to research the companies thoroughly and do your due diligence. Gold stocks may not be suitable for all investors. Considering all of this, check out these top gold stocks in the stock market next week.

Gold Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Now

1. Newmont Corporation (NEM Stock)

Leading off, Newmont Corporation (NEM) is one of the world’s leading gold producers. The company currently operates in numerous countries around the globe. Newmont is currently the largest gold producer in North America, and its New Akyem Mine in Ghana is one of the largest gold mines in the world. Newmont is also one of the largest producers of silver, as well as copper, lead, zinc, and other metals. Currently, NEM shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 5.19%.

NEM Recent Stock News

Just this month, Newmont Corporation announced they will release their 3rd quarter 2022 financial and operations results Tuesday, November 1, 2022. In addition, the company is set to announce Q3 2022 earnings before the market opens.

NEM Stock Chart

Continuing on, Newmont stock has begun to rebound 2.72% in the last month of trading. Meanwhile, NEM stock closed Friday’s trading day up 3.01% at $42.37 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Royal Gold (RGLD Stock)

Next up, Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a US-based company that engages in the acquisition, financing, and management of precious metal streams and royalties. As of September 30, 2022, Royal Gold owns an interest in 186 properties across five continents. This includes interests in 41 producing mines and 20 development-stage projects. As it stands today, RGLD has an annual dividend yield for shareholders of 1.47%.

RGLD Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Royal Gold released an update on its third-quarter 2022 stream segment sales. Diving in, the company reported that it sold approximately 56,100 gold-equivalent ounces. Specifically, for the three months that ended September 30, 2022, this was made up of approximately 43,700 gold ounces, 614,100 silver ounces, and 1,200 tonnes of copper. What’s more, RGLD said its average realized gold prices for Q3 2022 were $1,757 per ounce.

RGLD Stock Chart

Aside from that, in the last month of trading action, shares of RGLD stock have recovered 8.05%. Moreover, as of Friday’s closing bell, RGLD stock closed up 4.06% at $95.30 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

