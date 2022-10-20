What Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Right Now

Semiconductors are the building blocks of modern electronics. For starters, semiconductors are silicon-based devices that are used in a wide range of electronic products, including computers, cell phones, and TVs. In fact, according to Fortune Business Insights, the global semiconductor market size was $527.88 billion USD in 2021. Meanwhile, the market is estimated to grow from $573.44 billion in 2022 to a projected over $1 trillion in 2029. In addition, semiconductor stocks refer to publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or sell semiconductors.

Semiconductor stocks have historically been volatile, but they have outperformed the overall stock market over the past decade. What’s more, semiconductor stocks tend to do well when there is strong demand for consumer electronics. They also benefit from Moore’s Law.

That states that the number of transistors on a chip doubles approximately every two years. This law has helped to drive down the cost of semiconductors and increase their performance. As a result, semiconductor stocks are often seen as a good long-term investment. Considering this, let’s talk about four semiconductor stocks for your late-2021 watchlist.

Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Right Now

1. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML Stock)

Up first, we have ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). For starters, ASML is a holding company that manufactures semiconductor processing equipment. It focuses on the fabrication of integrated circuits. In addition, ASML’s products are currently used in the production of computer chips, cell phones, and other electronic devices.

ASML Recent Stock News

On Wednesday, ASML reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In the 3rd quarter of 2022, the company reported earnings of $4.32 a share, with revenue of $5.8 billion. These revenue figures represent a 5.8% drop during the same period in 2021. Though, ASML did announce record quarterly net bookings for Q3 2022 of approximately $8.7 billion.

Aside from that, the semiconductor company provided an outlook for the 4th quarter of 2022. Specifically, ASML reported it projects Q4 2022 revenue of $5.97 billion to $6.46 billion.

ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink. commented, “Our third-quarter net sales came in at €5.8 billion with a gross margin of 51.8% — above our guidance. There is uncertainty in the market due to a number of global macro-economic concerns including inflation, consumer confidence and the risk of a recession. While we are starting to see diverging demand dynamics per market segment, the overall demand for our systems continues to be strong.“

ASML Stock Chart

Over the past five trading days, shares of ASML stock have bounced over 8%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, ASML stock is up 3.63% and is currently trading at $439.41 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Marvell Technology (MRVL Stock)

Next, Marvell Technology (MRVL) is a company that designs, develops, and markets semiconductor products. The company’s portfolio includes integrated circuits, transistors, chipsets, microcontrollers, and other semiconductor components. Currently, Marvell Technology’s products are used in a variety of applications. This includes storage, networking, servers, and consumer electronics.

MRVL Recent Stock News

Just last month, Marvell Technology announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment to shareholders of $0.06 per share on common stock. This results in an annual dividend yield of 0.62% for MRVL shareholders.

Continuing on, just today the company announced that leading cable manufacturers are sampling to cloud data center operators their 100G/lane active electrical cables (AECs) using Marvell® Alaska® A PAM4 DSPs. Simply put, the company now offers the availability of active electric cables that are powered by its PAM4 DSP technology.

“Alaska A DSPs are foundational to 100G/lane serial-based connectivity and have extended Marvell’s PAM4 DSP portfolio to short-reach interconnects in cloud data centers,” stated Venu Balasubramonian, vice president of product marketing, High-Speed Connectivity, and PHY Business Unit at Marvell. “The availability of these high-performance AECs by leading cable providers is an important milestone in addressing the 100G/lane architectures that are set to be the next data center inflection point.“

MRVL Stock Chart

During Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, shares of MRVL stock are up 2.05% at $38.87 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

Following that, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is an American multinational semiconductor company. develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets. Its main products include microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, embedded processors, and graphics processors for servers, workstations, personal computers, and embedded systems applications.

AMD Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, AMD announced its preliminary financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2022. Diving into it, AMD said it expects Q3 2022 revenue of approximately $5.6 billion. For context, this is lower than its previously announced forecast of $6.7 billion. The company said this is mainly because of weaker client segment revenue. Specifically, this is a result of lower processor shipments, largely due to a softer-than-expected PC market, and supply chain corrections across the industry.

Separate from that, the company said its revenue for its data center, gaming, and embedded segments increased in line with expectations on a year-over-year basis.

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su commented on this in the release to shareholders, “The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter. While our product portfolio remains very strong, macroeconomic conditions drove lower-than-expected PC demand and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain. As we navigate the current market conditions, we are pleased with the performance of our Data Center, Embedded, and Gaming segments and the strength of our diversified business model and balance sheet.“

With this in mind, the company will release its official Q3 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

AMD Stock Chart

During Thursday’s early afternoon trading action, shares of AMD stock are up on the day by 2.39% trading at $58.60 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

4. Qualcomm (QCOM Stock)

Last but not least, we have QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). In brief, QUALCOMM Incorporated is an American multinational telecommunications equipment company. The company specializes in wireless technology and data communications systems. QUALCOMM is a leading developer of 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless technologies. Today, the company’s technologies are being put to use in mobile devices, tablets, laptops, and smart cars.

QCOM Recent Stock News

On Wednesday, Qualcomm announced that it will report its Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Specifically, the company will announce the results after the stock market close. To refresh your memory, in the third quarter of this year, QCOM reported earnings of $2.96 per share, along with revenue of $10.9 billion.

Moreover, in the Q3 2022 release to shareholders, the company said it projected fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.00 to $3.30 per share, and revenue in the range of $11 billion to $11.8 billion. Meanwhile, Wall Street consensus estimates for Q4 ending September 30, 2022, are $3.23 per share and revenue of $11.8 billion

QCOM Stock Chart

As of Thursday’s afternoon trading session, Qualcomm stock is trading modestly higher by 0.68% at $113.62 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

