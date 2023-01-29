What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Streaming Stocks In Focus

For the unaware, streaming stocks point to companies that offer online streaming services, such as video and music streaming, to consumers. The demand for such services has skyrocketed in recent years as more and more people turn to the internet for entertainment. As a result, streaming stocks have become increasingly popular among retail investors looking for growth opportunities in the technology sector.

Investing in streaming stocks can offer investors the chance to benefit from the continued growth of the streaming industry and the shift toward online entertainment. However, it is important for investors to consider the highly competitive nature of the industry and the potential for new entrants to disrupt the market.

Additionally, it’s crucial to evaluate the financial health and future growth prospects of individual companies before investing in streaming stocks. Despite these challenges, many retail investors believe that the long-term potential for growth in the streaming industry makes it a potentially attractive area for investment. Taking this into account, here are three streaming companies to watchc in the stock market this week.

Streaming Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Now

Roblox (RBLX Stock)

To start, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a popular online gaming platform that allows users to create and play games, as well as socialize with friends. It has experienced rapid growth in recent years and has become a major player in the gaming industry.

Just this month, Roblox Corporation released key metrics for December 2022. In detail, the company showed daily active users (DAUs) of 61.5 million, up 18% YoY and hours engaged of 4.7 billion, up 21% YoY. Next, estimated revenue was between $189 million and $199 million, a decline of between 1% and 6% YoY. While estimated bookings were between $430 million and $439 million, up 17% to 20% YoY. After the release of the March 2023 monthly metrics in April 2023, the company plans to stop publishing metrics on a monthly basis.

Since the start of 2023, shares of Roblox stock have rebounded 35.55%. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, RBLX stock closed up 4.95% at $37.75 a share.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS Stock)

Next, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a world-renowned entertainment conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses, including theme parks, media networks, and movie and TV production studios. It is one of the largest and most well-known companies in the entertainment industry.

In January, The Walt Disney Company’s Board of Directors has elected Mark G. Parker, an independent director and former Executive Chairman of NIKE, Inc., as its new Chairman. He will take over from Susan E. Arnold after the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Parker, who has been a board member for 7 years, will oversee a Board of 11 members after Arnold steps down due to the company’s 15-year term limit policy.

Year-to-date, Disney stock has rebounded by 23.12%. While, going into Monday’s trading action, shares of DIS stock look to open at around $109.45 a share based on Friday’s closing bell.

Roku (ROKU Stock)

Last but not least, Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a leading provider of streaming devices and services. The company offers consumers a convenient way to access their favorite content on TV. The company has seen significant growth in recent years as the demand for streaming services continues to rise.

At the beginning of this month, Roku announced its active accounts have surpassed 70 million. Also, streaming hours in Q4 2022 were 23.9 billion, with 87.4 billion for the full year, up 19% YoY. Additionally, Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform in the US, Canada, and Mexico. What’s more, Roku also launched its first Roku-branded TVs and expanded The Roku Channel with new content offerings. The company will report its final results for Q4 and 2022 in February.

Similar to the names mentioned above, since the start of this year, shares of Roku stock have recovered by 38.17%. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, ROKU stock finished the day up 6.58% at $56.04 a share.

