What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Good Dividend Stocks In Focus

Dividends represent a portion of a company’s earnings that are paid out to shareholders, typically on a quarterly basis, as a way of sharing the company’s success. Dividend stocks are those stocks issued by companies that regularly pay out dividends. They can be an attractive investment option, especially for income-focused investors, as they provide a steady stream of income in addition to any potential capital appreciation from the increase in the stock’s price.

Dividend investing refers to a strategy of buying stocks that pay dividends with the intent to generate a regular income stream. This strategy can be particularly appealing to retirees or other investors who are looking for consistent income. It’s worth noting that not all companies pay dividends, often choosing instead to reinvest earnings back into the business.

However, a company’s commitment to paying dividends can signal financial stability and confidence in future earnings. The key is to look for companies with a strong track record of paying dividends, reliable financials, and a sustainable business model, as these factors can influence the consistency and potential growth of future dividend payments. With that in mind, let’s look at three dividend stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a multinational healthcare corporation with a vast array of offerings. Its extensive portfolio includes the development and marketing of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods. This includes brands like Tylenol, Band-Aid, and Neutrogena.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson announced they’ll be having a meeting for investors on July 20th to go over their results from the second quarter. This call will be led by Joaquin Duato, who is the CEO and Chairman of the Board, Joseph J. Wolk, the Chief Financial Officer, and Jessica Moore, the Vice President of Investor Relations.

During Wednesday morning’s trading session, shares of JNJ stock are trading slightly lower off the open by 0.12% at $158.46 a share.

PepsiCo (PEP Stock)

Next, PepsiCo is one of the biggest food and beverage companies in the world. In detail, the company makes, markets, and sells a variety of brands across the beverage and snack categories. This includes Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles.

This month, PepsiCo announced a new multi-year partnership with EA SPORTS. Making their major brands, Pepsi, Gatorade, and Lay’s, new collaborators with the popular football gaming entity, EA SPORTS FC. The aim of this partnership is to shape the future of football fandom and provide joyous gaming experiences to modern football fans.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday shares of PEP stock are trading modestly higher off the open at $184.16 a share.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG Stock)

Lastly, Procter & Gamble (PG) is one of the world’s largest consumer product manufacturers. The company boasts a portfolio filled with globally recognized brands, These brands include household names such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers.

This week, Procter & Gamble Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend. This dividend, amounting to $0.9407 per share, applies to the company’s Common Stock. The dividend is payable from August 15, 2023. It will be issued to shareholders who are on record by the end of business on July 21, 2023.

Moving along, on Wednesday morning, PG stock is trading higher on the day so far by 0.37% at $148.63 a share.

