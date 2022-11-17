What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 E-Commerce Stocks In Focus

E-commerce stocks have been on the rise in recent years as more and more consumers turn to the internet for their shopping needs. While brick-and-mortar stores still have a place in the retail landscape, e-commerce offers a convenient, affordable alternative that is increasingly appealing to consumers.

As a result, e-commerce stocks have been among the best performers in the stock market in recent years. While there are risks associated with any investment, e-commerce stocks offer investors the potential for significant returns. For those looking to cash in on the e-commerce boom, here are three large-cap e-commerce stocks to watch in the stock market this week.

E-Commerce Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

Alibaba (BABA Stock)

Kicking us off, let’s look at Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA). In short, Alibaba is one of the largest online and mobile commerce companies in the world. Just this morning, Thursday, the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its most recent quarter ending September 30, 2022. In detail, Alibaba reported an EPS of $1.82 and revenue of $29.1 billion for the quarter. For clarity, analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $1.60 per share, and revenue estimates of $29 billion.

In addition, Daniel Zhang, Chairman, and CEO of Alibaba Group commented “The uncertainties of the global landscape have only reinforced our resolve to focus on building capacity that will yield sustainable, high-quality growth for our customers and our own business over the long term. The trust of our shareholders has enabled Alibaba’s development over the past 23 years, and we are committed to improving shareholder return as we continue to strengthen the foundations for Alibaba’s future.“

Over the last week of trading, shares of BABA stock have rebounded 5.96%. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Alibaba’s stock is trading lower by 1.68% at $76.81 a share.

Amazon (AMZN Stock)

Next, we have the e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). For starters, the company is engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital streaming, and more. Aside from that, last month Amazon released its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the tech giant posted earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $127.1 billion. Moreover, Amazon also reported a 14.7% increase in revenue compared to the same period, in 2021.

What’s more, Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO stated, “We’re also encouraged by the steady progress we’re making on lowering costs in our stores fulfillment network, and have a set of initiatives that we’re methodically working through that we believe will yield a stronger cost structure for the business moving forward. There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we’ll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets.“

Over the last month of trading action, shares of AMZN stock have dropped 15.35%. While, on Thursday morning, Amazon’s stock opened slightly lower by 0.79%, currently trading at $96.35 a share.

Macy’s (M Stock)

Last but not least, Macy’s Inc. (M) Macy’s Inc is one of the largest department store chains in the United States. For a sense of scale, the company has more than 500 stores in the United States. Additionally, the company also has a large online presence, with Macy’s.com and Bloomingdale’s.com.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Macy’s reported better-than-expected 3rd quarter 2022 financial results. In the quarter, Macy’s reported an EPS of $0.52 and revenue for the quarter of $5.2 billion. Analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $0.19 per share, and revenue estimates of $5.2 billion. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2022 sales outlook and raised its earnings guidance.

Also, Jeff Gennette, chairman, and CEO of the company commented, “Our Polaris strategy is working. In the third quarter, we achieved solid top line results and a strong beat to our bottom line guidance. Macy’s brand position as a style and fashion source resonated with our customers, while luxury continued to outperform at Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.“

In the last month of trading, Macy’s stock has moved 19.35% higher. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning following the release, shares of M stock are up 10.45%, currently trading at $21.77 per share.

