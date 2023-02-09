What Stocks to Buy Today? 3 Dividend Stocks To Watch After Earnings

Dividends are payments made by a corporation to its shareholders. They are typically in the form of cash or additional shares of stock. They are a way for companies to reward their investors for holding their stock. As such, they can provide a steady source of income for investors. Dividend stocks are stocks that pay dividends to their shareholders. While dividend investing is the strategy of investing in these stocks for the purpose of receiving a regular income stream.

Dividend investing can be a great way for investors to generate passive income and grow their wealth over time. By investing in companies with a track record of consistently paying dividends, investors can potentially receive a steady stream of income, even during market downturns. Additionally, companies that consistently pay dividends are often seen as financially stable and well-established, making them attractive investments for those seeking a lower-risk option.

It’s important to note that not all stocks pay dividends, and the amount of the dividend can fluctuate over time. It’s also important to consider the overall financial health of the company and its ability to continue paying dividends in the future. Ultimately, dividend investing can be a valuable strategy for those seeking to generate passive income and build wealth over the long term. With this being said, now let’s look at three dividend-paying stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Watch For February 2023

PepsiCo (PEP Stock)

To kick us off, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company that offers a wide range of products, including beverages, snacks, and breakfast foods. The company operates in over 200 countries and is known for brands such as Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Tropicana, and Gatorade.

Today, Thursday, PepsiCo announced its Q4 and full-year 2022 financial results. Getting straight into it, the company reported a Q4 2022 EPS of $1.67, along with revenue of $28 billion. The earnings were above the consensus estimate of $1.64 per share on revenue of $26.6 billion. Next, PepsiCo notched in year-over-year revenue growth of 10.9%. Moreover, the company said it is expecting 2023 fiscal year earnings of roughly $7.20 per share on revenue of approximately $89.85 billion.

As a result of this earnings release, on Thursday during lunch-time shares of PEP stock are trading higher on the day by 1.19% at $173.20 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

AbbVie (ABBV Stock)

Next, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development, and manufacture of treatments for a range of conditions, including cancer, immunology, and neuroscience. The company has a strong portfolio of patented drugs and a focus on innovative research.

Also today, AbbVie announced its 4th quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. In detail, the biotech company reported Q4 2022 earnings of $3.60 per share, with revenue of $15.1 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue estimates of $15.3 billion.

Following this news release, during Thursday’s early afternoon trading session, shares of ABBV stock are moving higher on the day by 3.74% at $150.01 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Philip Morris International (PM Stock)

Lastly, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a leading international tobacco company, known for its portfolio of premium cigarette brands, including Marlboro. The company operates in over 180 countries and has a strong focus on responsible marketing and reducing the harm caused by smoking.

Like the other two names mentioned above, Philip Morris also reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results today, Thursday. In the report, the company notched in fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $20 billion. This is compared to analyst consensus estimates for the quarter, which were an EPS of $1.29 per share, along with revenue estimates of $7.6 billion.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading action, shares of PM stock are trading slightly higher on the day so far by 0.27% at $101.58 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

