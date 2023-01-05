What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Consumer Stocks To Know In 2023

Consumer stocks refer to companies that produce and sell goods and services to individuals and households. These can include companies in a wide range of industries, such as retail, consumer packaged goods, and leisure and hospitality. Investing in consumer stocks can be a good way to tap into the growth of consumer spending. This can be influenced by factors such as employment rates, disposable income, and consumer confidence.

Consumer stocks can be a good option for investors looking for long-term growth, as well as for those seeking a source of income through dividends. However, it is important to carefully research and evaluate consumer stocks before making an investment. As the performance of these companies can be affected by various internal and external factors.

For example, consumer stocks may be impacted by changes in consumer tastes and preferences, as well as by economic conditions and competition. Additionally, consumer stocks may be more vulnerable to market downturns, as consumer spending tends to be more sensitive to economic conditions compared to other sectors. It is important for investors to consider the risks and potential returns of consumer stocks before making an investment decision. Keeping this in mind, check out these three consumer stocks in the stock market this month.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU Stock)

First, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a Canadian athleisure company that designs and sells yoga and athletic apparel and accessories. The company is known for its high-quality and fashionable products. In addition, the company operates physical stores and an online store and also offers classes and events related to yoga and wellness.

Last month, the company reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, For the 3rd quarter of 2022, Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion. This exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.8 billion. Year-over-year, the company saw a 28% increase in revenue.

Meanwhile, the company also said tor the 4th quarter, LULU expects to see earnings of $4.20 to $4.30 per share on revenue of $2.605 billion to $2.655 billion. The current consensus estimate is for earnings of $4.26 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter ending January 31, 2023.

In the past six months, shares of LULU stock have rebounded by more than 15%. Meanwhile, as of Thursday afternoon, LULU stock is trading up on the day by 1.93% at $327.16 a share.

Chipotle Mexican Grille (CMG Stock)

Next, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is a chain of fast-casual restaurants that specializes in Mexican-inspired cuisine, including burritos, tacos, and salads. The company has a strong focus on using high-quality, natural ingredients and has a reputation for sourcing its meats from animals raised with humane treatment.

Just last month, the company announced it will hold a conference call on February 7, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and provide an update for the 2023 first quarter. A press release with the financial results will be released at around 4:10 PM Eastern time on the same day.

Looking at the last six months of trading, shares of CMG stock are up a modest 0.13%. While, during Thursday afternoon’s trading session, CMG stock is trading lower on the day 0.84%, currently trading at $1,364.54 a share.

Crocs (CROX Stock)

Lastly, Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a footwear company that is popular for its signature clog design. The company’s products are made from a proprietary foam material called Croslite. This material was designed to be comfortable, lightweight, and waterproof. Crocs have a strong presence in the casual and comfort footwear market. For a sense of scale, the company’s products sell in more than 90 countries around the world.

In November, Crocs reported a beat for its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q3 2022 earnings of $2.97 per share, along with revenue of $985.1 million. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates which were $2.58 per share, and revenue estimates of $942.2 million. In addition, revenue increased by 57.4% versus the same period a year prior.

Over the last six months, shares of CROX stock are recovered by 103.48%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s afternoon trading session, CROX stock is trading higher on the day by 0.92% at $109.53 a share.

