What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Biotech Stocks To Know

For investors looking for the most active stocks in the stock market now, biotech stocks could be a go-to. After all, companies across the industry are constantly providing key updates on their latest developmental pipeline advances. Aside from this, there would also be clinical trial results, regulatory updates, and mergers & acquisitions to consider as well. From cancer to COVID-19 among other major illnesses plaguing the world today, these companies are working on pressing matters. Because of this, governments and investors alike would, in theory, be keen to bet on these companies.

For one thing, there also seems to be no shortage of coverage on upcoming names in the biotech world. Take Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) for example. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to review its Covid-19 vaccine. In detail, the current review will be to consider it as a potential fourth shot for adults in the U.S. On top of that, the panel will also be weighing the risk of myocarditis versus the potential benefits of the two-dose vaccine. As it stands, Novavax’s Covid-19 shot regimen has a 90% efficacy rate against mild to severe symptomatic Covid-19. This would be according to the company’s latest findings.

At the same time, major biotech stocks such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) continue to make headway as well. Just last week, the company posted positive results from its Phase 3 trials of Upadacitinib. This would be its JAK inhibitor treatment that is being studied for use in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. If this has you interested in jumping on the top biotech stocks, here are three more for your watchlist this week.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Starting us off today, we have GSK or formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline, a biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in the U.K. In fact, the company helps improve the health of millions of people around the world by discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative medicines, vaccines, and consumer health care products. Impressively, it is also one of the largest vaccine companies in the world, with a portfolio of more than 20 vaccines to help protect people from a range of diseases.

On June 6, 2022, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Priorix for the prevention of measles, mumps, and rubella in individuals 12 months of age and older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with more than 800 million doses distributed to date. “We’re proud to make Priorix available in the US for the first time, adding a choice for providers to help protect patients against these highly-contagious diseases and to further strengthen offerings in our pediatric vaccine portfolio,” said Judy Stewart, Senior Vice President and Head of US Vaccines, GSK.

Measles, rubella, and mumps are acute and highly-contagious viral diseases responsible for considerable morbidity and mortality throughout the world. In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred in the US and globally, with more than 400,000 cases confirmed in 2019, reversing decades of progress toward measles elimination in many countries. Given the resurgence of measles globally and GSK’s vaccine approval, is GSK stock worth investing in right now?

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer is a research-based biotech company that continues to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It does this through the discovery, development, and manufacture of medicines and vaccines. Among its 2021 milestones, it had 8 regulatory approvals and 13 Phase 3 study starts. Also, it has over 80 types of therapies and medicines in its current product pipeline.

On Monday, the company announced that it will invest $120 million to produce its Covid-19 oral treatment in the U.S. It currently aims to do so at its facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan. For one thing, Pfizer’s Paxlovid oral treatment is crucial in the fight against Covid-19. This investment would expand the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and registered starting materials used to manufacture the pill. Furthermore, the company also plans to expand its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility in Kalamazoo. This would be an additional phase of expansion. The expansion adds to the initial investment of $450 million in phase one to build a 400,000-square-foot production facility and further establishes Kalamazoo as one of the most technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities in the world.

It also recently announced its first data from a pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 registration-enabling trial of elranatamab in people with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The safety results suggest a manageable safety profile for elranatamab in this study. After a median follow-up of 3.71 months, initial efficacy results showed that the objective response rate was 60.6%. With this piece of information, is PFE stock worth adding to your radar?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company that invests in life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. With over 30 years of experience in the field, the company has brought nine FDA-approved treatments to the market and also numerous product candidates that are in development. All in all, its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and cancer among others.

On June 2, 2022, Regeneron announced its intent to purchase Sanofi’s stake in the Regeneron and Sanofi collaboration on Libtayo. For those uninitiated, Libtayo is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells. It has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation. Should things go according to plan, Regeneron would have exclusive worldwide development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the treatment.

In late May, the company also announced that it has completed the acquisition of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. This would deepen its commitment to immuno-oncology and add a new modality to its portfolio of potential combination-ready approaches for difficult-to-treat cancers. Checkmate’s lead investigational candidate is vidutolimod, an advanced generation agonist delivered in a virus-like particle. It has demonstrated clinical responses as a monotherapy in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. All things considered, should you buy REGN stock?

