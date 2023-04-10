What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Now

Semiconductors are a crucial component of modern technology, powering everything from smartphones and computers to automobiles and industrial equipment. As a result, the semiconductor industry has become a major force in the global economy. As a result, companies around the world investing heavily in research and development to create faster, more efficient, and more powerful chips. The semiconductor industry is also subject to rapid technological change. This is because as new breakthroughs in materials science, design, and manufacturing can quickly disrupt the market.

Moreover, investing in semiconductor stocks can be an effective way for investors to gain exposure to this dynamic industry. Semiconductor stocks can provide opportunities for growth and capital appreciation. This comes as companies that innovate and succeed in bringing new products to market can experience significant gains in their stock prices.

However, it is important to carefully evaluate individual stocks. This is to ensure that they are a good fit for your investment goals and risk tolerance. Semiconductor companies can be highly competitive, and their performance can be impacted by factors such as global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and shifts in consumer demand. Keeping this on top of mind, here are two semiconductor stocks to check out in the stock market now.

Semiconductor Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

(NASDAQ: AMD) Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

To begin, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs and produces microprocessors, graphics processors, and other computer components. The company’s products are widely used in consumer electronics, gaming, and data centers.

Last week, AMD announced the launch of its new media accelerator card, the AMD Alveo MA35D. It features two 5nm, ASIC-based video processing units (VPUs) designed to power a new era of live interactive streaming services at scale. The MA35D is purpose-built to support a range of applications. Such as watch parties, live shopping, online auctions, and social streaming. Also, it has the ability to deliver up to 32x 1080p60 streams per card. While at the same time maintaining power efficiency and ultra-low-latency performance.

Year-to-date, shares of AMD stock have advanced by 44.74% so far. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, AMD stock is trading modestly higher off the open by 0.26% at $92.71 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Texas Instruments (TXN Stock)

Next, Texas Instruments (TXN) is a semiconductor company. In brief, the company produces a wide range of products, including microcontrollers, digital signal processors, and analog chips. The company’s focus on research and development has allowed it to develop a broad portfolio of products that are used in diverse industries, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

Early last week, Texas Instruments (TI) has announced that it will be holding its first quarter 2023earnings conference callon Tuesday, April 25, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. During the call, senior executives including Rafael Lizardi, the Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Pahl, the Head of Investor Relations, will discuss the company’s financial results and answer questions from investors.

So far in 2023, shares of TXN stock have increased by 8.54% year-to-date. While, during Monday morning’s trading session, TXN stock is trading slightly lower off the open by 0.52% at $177.20 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

