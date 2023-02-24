What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Retail Stocks To Watch

Retail stocks represent shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers. The retail sector encompasses a wide range of businesses, including brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce companies, and direct-to-consumer brands. The performance of retail stocks can be impacted by a variety of factors, such as changes in consumer behavior, economic conditions, and competition from other retailers.

Investing in retail stocks can be a way to gain exposure to consumer spending trends, which can be an indicator of economic growth. However, the retail sector can also be highly competitive and subject to disruption from new technologies and changing consumer preferences. Therefore, it’s important for investors to conduct thorough research and due diligence on individual companies before making investment decisions.

When evaluating retail stocks, investors should consider factors such as the company’s financial health, competitive landscape, growth potential, and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions. It’s also important to maintain a diversified portfolio to mitigate risk and be prepared for potential market downturns. Now knowing this, let’s look at two retail stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Crocs (CROX Stock)

To start, Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a footwear company that designs and sells a range of casual and comfortable shoes, clogs, and sandals. The company has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, driven in part by collaborations with high-profile celebrities and designers.

This month, Crocs reported better-than-expected 4th quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company announced Q4 2022 earnings of $2.65 per share, along with revenue of $945.2 million. This is in comparison to analysts’ consensus estimates were earnings of $2.18 per share, and revenue estimates of $939.3 million. Additionally, Crocs also notched in a 61.1% increase in revenue versus the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date so far, shares of CROX stock have advanced by 15.38%. While, during Friday’s early afternoon trading session, Crocs stock is trading lower on the day by 1.60% at $123.46 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Nike (NKE Stock)

Next, Nike Inc. (NKE) is a global athletic apparel and footwear company. The company designs develop and markets a range of products for sports and fitness enthusiasts. Nike operates through both its own stores and a network of retail partners and has a significant presence in the e-commerce space.

Just this week, the company announced the date of its third-quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, Nike reported that it will release its Q3 2023 financial results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after the stock market close. For a brief refresher, in Q2 2023 Nike reported a beat notching in an EPS of $0.85 per share with revenue of $13.3 billion.

In 2023 thus far, shares of Nike stock are trading slightly down by 0.13 year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Friday’s lunchtime trading session, NKE stock is down by 1.13% so far, trading at $118.57 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.