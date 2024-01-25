What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Stocks To Watch

The lithium sector is experiencing rapid growth, primarily fueled by the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) and various electronic devices. Lithium, a light and highly reactive metal, is crucial for manufacturing these batteries. The sector comprises companies involved in lithium mining, processing, and battery production. As the world shifts towards renewable energy and electric transportation, the lithium market’s importance is poised to grow.

Investing in lithium stocks presents significant opportunities due to the expanding market for EVs and renewable energy storage. These stocks can offer substantial returns as the demand for lithium continues to rise globally. However, there are also disadvantages to consider. The lithium market is volatile, with prices subject to fluctuations based on supply and demand dynamics. Additionally, lithium mining and extraction pose environmental and regulatory challenges, which can impact companies in this sector.

For investors, understanding the global supply chain of lithium and market trends is essential. While lithium stocks offer growth potential, they come with risks associated with commodity markets. Investors should also monitor technological advancements in battery technologies, as these can influence demand for lithium. That said, here are two lithium stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Lithium Stocks To Watch Now

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)

(NYSE: ALB) Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML)

Albemarle Corp. (ALB Stock)

Leading off, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is an American specialty chemicals manufacturing company. The company operates in three divisions: lithium, bromine specialties, and catalysts, with lithium being its primary focus. Additionally, Albemarle is one of the largest providers of lithium for electric vehicle batteries in the world.

Earlier this month, Albemarle announced when it will report its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company reported it will report its Q4 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, following the close of the U.S. stock market.

Over the last 5 trading days, shares of ALB stock have begun to rebound by 1.60%. Moreover, during Thursday morning’s trading session, Albemarle stock opened lower by 1.60% at $119.74 a share.

Source: TradingView

Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML Stock)

Next, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) specializes in exploring and developing lithium deposits in Brazil. The company holds complete interest in several properties in Minas Gerais, Brazil, covering approximately 185 square kilometers. Also, these properties serve the global electric vehicle industry.

At the end of last month, Sigma Lithium Corporation announced a significant achievement in its operations, marking the end of a transformative year for the company. The company successfully shipped 22,000 tonnes of its environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, recognized as one of the most sustainable lithium in the world.

Over the last five trading days, shares of SGML stock pulled back by 7.82%. Meanwhile, during Thursday morning’s trading session, Sigma Lithium Corp opened slightly lower by 0.61% at $22.63 a share.

Source: TradingView

