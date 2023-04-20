What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Good Dividend Stocks To Know

Dividends are payments made by a corporation to its shareholders. Typically in the form of cash or additional shares of stock. These payments are usually distributed on a regular basis. Such as monthly or quarterly, and represent a portion of the company’s profits. Dividends can be an attractive source of income for investors. Specifically, those seeking a steady stream of cash flow from their investments.

Dividend stocks are stocks of companies that have a history of consistently paying dividends to their shareholders. These stocks are often sought after by income investors who prioritize reliable dividend payments over potential capital gains. Dividend stocks are typically found in more mature and established companies with steady cash flows. Versus growth stocks that may reinvest profits into expanding the company rather than distributing them to shareholders.

Investing in dividend stocks can offer a number of benefits. These include the potential for regular income, stability, and potential long-term growth. However, it is important to carefully evaluate a company’s financial health and dividend history. As well as, overall business strategy before investing in its stock. It is also important to note that dividends are not a guarantee. A company can reduce or eliminate its dividend if the company’s financials decline. All things considered, here are two dividend stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

Verizion Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

(NYSE: VZ) Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)

Verizon Communications (VZ Stock)

Verizon (VZ) is a global telecommunications company. It provides wireless services, voice services, broadband, and digital television services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. Currently, VZ offers an annual dividend yield of 7.01%.

Today, Thursday, Verizon announced that it has launched its 5G UltraWideband in New Nebraska markets. Elaborately, Verizon has expanded with new markets including Columbus, Cozad, Grand Island, Hastings, Nickerson, North Platte, Spalding, and Tilden. The first 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites are now live in each community. This allows customers to take advantage of higher speeds and greater capacity. Verizon engineers will continue to roll out 5G Ultra Wideband in these and additional markets in the state in the coming months.

In 2023 year-to-date, shares of Verizon Communication stock have fallen by 7.20%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s afternoon trading action, VZ stock is trading lower on the day by 3.55% at $37.23 a share.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI Stock)

Next, Johnson Controls (JCI) is a multinational conglomerate. The company provides a range of technologies and services to optimize energy and operational efficiency for buildings, batteries, and transportation systems. Its products and services help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance occupant comfort and safety, and improve operational efficiency. Today, Johnson Controls offers an annual dividend yield of 2.45%.

Moving along, earlier in the month, Johnson Controls announced the date and time for the release of its second quarter 2023 earnings results. Specifically, the company will report on its Q2 2023 earnings results on Friday, May 5, 2023, ahead of the stock market opening. To recap, in Q1 2023, JCI reported earnings of $0.67 per share, along with revenue of $6.1 billion. Additionally, the company said in its Q1 2023 release, that it estimates second quarter 2023 earnings of $0.72 to $0.74 per share, with revenue of approximately $6.71 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of JCI stock have dropped by 9.30% so far. Moreover, during Thursday’s afternoon trading session, JCI stock is trading slightly lower on the day so far by 0.25% at $58.72 a share.

