What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), often simply referred to as “the Dow Jones” is one of the most widely followed stock market indices in the world. Comprising 30 large, publicly-owned companies based in the United States. The DJIA serves as a barometer for the general health of the U.S. economy and its stock market. It includes influential corporations from various sectors, such as Boeing (NYSE: BA), and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), to name a few. The DJIA, in its essence, provides a snapshot of how these significant companies have traded during a standard trading session in the stock market.

When it comes to investing in Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks, individuals are essentially betting on the continued prosperity and growth of some of the most substantial and established companies in the U.S. These stocks typically represent safe, stable investments and are particularly attractive to individuals seeking reliability and a proven track record.

However, like any investment, they require due diligence and careful consideration, including analyzing individual company performance, sector health, and overall market conditions. In general, investing in DJIA stocks can be a critical component of a diversified investment portfolio, offering a balance of stability and growth potential. Keeping that in mind, here are two dow jones stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Now

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

(NYSE: JNJ) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) offers a broad range of products in areas including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer goods. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Band-Aid, Tylenol, and Neutrogena.

Today, Thursday, Johnson & Johnson reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company exceeded market expectations with earnings per share (EPS) at $2.80 and total revenue of $25.53 billion. These figures surpass the consensus analyst estimates, which predicted an EPS of $2.61 and revenues of $24.67 billion, marking a 6.29% year-over-year revenue growth.

As a result of this news release, shares of JNJ stock popped during Thursday morning’s trading session up 5.70% at $167.80 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Telecom Stocks To Watch In Mid-July 2023

Walt Disney Co (DIS Stock)

Last but not least, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Disney has a vast portfolio of assets spanning across film production, cable television, publishing, theme parks, and streaming services. With iconic properties and franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar, Disney has multiple revenue streams.

Just this month, Walt Disney Co announced that the tenure of their current Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Iger, is being extended until December 31, 2026. This unanimous decision by the Board of Directors adds an extra two years to Mr. Iger’s contract, which was made to ensure continued leadership and consistent strategic direction for the company.

In the last month of trading, shares of DIS stock have dipped by 3.08%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, Walt Disney stock is trading at $86.99 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.