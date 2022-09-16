What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Know

2 Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today

Blue chip stocks are the shares of large, well-established companies that are considered to be leaders in their respective industries. These companies usually have a long track record of profitability and a history of paying dividends to shareholders. For example, some of the more notable blue chip stocks in the stock market today are the likes of Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) just to name a couple.

Moreover, blue chip stocks are typically among the most expensive companies in the stock market, but they are also considered to be some of the safest investments. This is because blue chip companies are generally less likely to experience sudden changes in performance, and their share prices are often less volatile than those of smaller companies. As a result, blue chip stocks are often seen as a good choice for investors who are looking for stability and income. If reading this has you interested in investing in blue chip stocks, here are two to watch in the stock market now.

Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now

1. Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

First on our list is Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). In brief, Pfizer is an American multinational biopharmaceutical company. The company develops and produces medicines and vaccines for a wide range of medical disciplines. These include; immunology, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, and neurology.

Pfizer (PFE) Stock News

Just this week Thursday, Pfizer announced positive top-line phase 3 trial results for its Pentavalent Meningococcal vaccine candidates. The candidates were individuals between the age range of 10 to 25 years old. As a result, the company reported the trial reached all the primary and secondary endpoints. Also in the report, Pfizer said that in light of these trial results, the company now meets the pre-determined criteria for licensure. The company reported it plans on submitting a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA in the 4th quarter of this year.

In addition, Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer commented in the company’s release, “We are very pleased with these positive Phase 3 data, which are the first for a MenABCWY vaccine candidate. A pentavalent vaccine has the potential to help simplify what is currently a complex meningococcal vaccination schedule in the U.S. and improve vaccine coverage. Our goal is to help ensure as many adolescents and young adults as possible are protected against this devastating disease.“

Pfizer (PFE) Stock Chart

As of Friday morning’s trading session, shares of PFE stock are trading at $46.25 per share. Meanwhile, Pfizer stock is down over 18% year-to-date. Aside from that, Pfizer is trading down 25.05% from its 52-week-high of $61.71 per share. With that, could now be a good time to add PFE stock to your long-term portfolio? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Best Lithium Battery Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Know

2. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Next on the list, is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). For the uninitiated, Microsoft is an American multinational technology company. The company develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Meanwhile, its flagship hardware products are the Xbox video game consoles and the Microsoft Surface tablet lineup.

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock News

In July, Microsoft reported its most recent fourth quarter 2022 fiscal results. In the report, Microsoft Corporation reported earnings of $2.23 per share on revenue of $51.9 billion. For clarity, this is in comparison to the street’s consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings per share of $2.28, and revenue of $52.9 billion.

Furthermore, Amy Hood, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer commented in the company’s release to shareholders, “In a dynamic environment we saw strong demand, took share, and increased customer commitment to our cloud platform. Commercial bookings grew 25% and Microsoft Cloud revenue was $25 billion, up 28% year over year.”

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Chart

Moving along, shares of Microsoft stock continues to struggle in 2022 as shares are down 27.20% as of Friday morning’s trading session at $244.28 per share. What’s more, at these price levels MSFT is currently down approximately 30% from its 52-week highs of $349.67.

As a result, it wouldn’t surprise me if some investors could see this as an opportunity to buy Microsoft stock at a discount. Considering this, do you think MSFT is a good blue-chip stock to have in your portfolio right now?

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.