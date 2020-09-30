What Stocks Can Tell Us About The Race for a Coronavirus Vaccine

Like spaceships and nuclear weapons, the multibillion-dollar race against time for a viable COVID-19 vaccine is a process of battling politics and power.

There are more than 30 companies currently working on a potential inoculation for the coronavirus. Never before in history has the health of so many laid in the hands of so few private businesses. Naturally, this has led to talk of a cold-war-style ‘race for a vaccine’ with the implication being that the company that crosses the finishing line first will reap global adulation and, of course, a major payday.

But in the world of vaccines and pharmaceuticals it’s rarely as simple as that. Having heard the words of public health officials around the world, we know that most countries will be looking for a variety of vaccines, say four to five, that can work in different scenarios. So it’s safe to say that this won’t be a one horse race: half a dozen companies could count themselves ‘winners’ over the coming months.

And then, of course, there’s the question of vaccine economics. We know that all the major contenders in this race will offer their vaccines at cost, should they get approval. But while we’re still in the trial stages, it remains far from clear how much profit – and in turn what kind of payday – the eventual winners in this race will pocket.

With this mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the frontrunners to see how the next few months could pan out.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

The British pharmaceutical giant’s stock has experienced steady, albeit modest growth of 11.48% in 2020. In a textbook example of the market volatility associated with this space, its share price nose-dived earlier this month when it had to temporarily pause its Oxford trials for its AZD1222 vaccine after a trial participant fell ill. The trials did, however, resume and the company’s share price quickly recovered. Market sentiment towards AstraZeneca is currently bullish, with the company’s performance indicating a strong technical ‘buy’ rating on TradingView.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, along with Pfizer, is one of two pharmas that have been fast-tracked through the FDA’s approvals process, with late stage trials now imminent. Of all the main contenders, its share price is the one that has seen the most growth over 2020, up 258.74%.

In addition to advances with its vaccine, confidence in Moderna could be something to do with the firm's close links to the Trump administration. Its former board member, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, now heads the President’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ program for vaccine development. The company has also announced contracts with U.S., Japanese and Canadian companies for the manufacture and distribution of its vaccine (should it get approval).

The goodwill towards Moderna looks set to continue with the company listed as a ‘strong buy’ on TradingView based on key technical levels.

Pfizer (PFE)

Along with Moderna, Pfizer has been fast-tracked through the FDA’s approval process and has recently indicated that it could have its Phase 3 trial data ready in October. Following that, an FDA application could soon follow, though more than 60 researchers and bioethicists have urged the firm to wait for more safety data before submitting their shot for a green light.

Following distribution deals inked in July, the pharma giant’s share price briefly spiked before flattening. Despite its progress in the development of a potential vaccine, Pfizer’s stock is down by 7.71% over 2020. Matters weren’t helped by Pfizer stock dropping from the coveted 30-company Dow Jones Industrial Average. It is currently listed as a ‘sell’ on TradingView.

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)

Just days ago, the pharmaceutical and consumer goods multinational announced that its vaccine Ad26.COV2.S had seen a positive immune response from 98% of its participants. And its vaccine is unique among the competition in that it is delivered in a single shot, rather than in two doses.

Yet, despite its vaccine progress, Johnson & Johnson’s stock is actually down over the course of 2020 by 0.58% and is currently bouncing back from a late September price drop. The company’s lukewarm performance over 2020 and recent lawsuits has led to a bearish sentiment, and a technical ‘sell’ rating on TradingView.

Final word

What’s clear from the above stocks is that – with the notable exception of Moderna – their share prices currently appear largely detached from the excitement that surrounds their progress in developing a vaccine. This may well reflect skepticism in the market about how profitable a vaccine could be, as well as justified concerns that, without approval, each company risks having undertaken just another hugely expensive R&D project with no final outcome.

Skepticism aside, for retail traders, the vaccine race remains one that they are following keenly. TradingView has seen its overall user numbers double over 2020, with people spending more time at home and eager to see how they can grow their money in the financial markets. As the leaders in the vaccine race near their end of their trials, traffic figures for each of these stocks has more than doubled as well, suggesting that trading in the vaccine race will continue until at least a few winners are crowned.

Pierce Crosby, GM of TradingView, the U.S.'s leading social network for traders and investors.

