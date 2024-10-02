What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Oil Stocks To Watch

The oil sector encompasses companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. It includes major integrated oil companies, independent producers, and oil services firms. Oil stocks represent ownership in these companies traded on public exchanges. The sector’s performance is closely tied to global energy demand and oil prices.

Investing in oil stocks can offer several potential benefits. Many oil companies pay substantial dividends, appealing to income-focused investors. The sector can provide a hedge against inflation. Oil stocks may benefit from increasing global energy demand, especially in emerging markets. However, oil stocks also face significant challenges. The sector is cyclical, with prices influenced by geopolitical events and economic conditions. Environmental concerns and the shift towards renewable energy pose long-term risks. Regulatory changes can impact profitability and exploration activities.

When considering oil stocks, it’s crucial to evaluate a company’s reserve quality and production costs. Assess their geographic diversification and exposure to different market segments. Look at factors like debt levels and ability to weather price fluctuations. Consider the company’s strategy for adapting to the energy transition. Be aware of the impact of OPEC decisions and global supply-demand dynamics on oil prices. Taking this into account, let’s look at two oil stocks that are trending in the stock market today.

Oil Stocks To Invest [Or Avoid] In Right Now

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)

(NYSE: XOM) Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM Stock)

Opening up, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies. They operate across the entire oil and gas value chain, including exploration, production, refining, and marketing. Exxon Mobil has a global presence with operations in numerous countries.

In August, ExxonMobil announced better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 financial results. Diving right in, the company posted Q2 2024 earnings of $2.14 per share, with revenue of $93.06 billion. This came in better than consensus estimates for the quarter, which were earning estimates of $2.04 per share, on revenue of $90.38 billion. Additionally, revenue advanced by 12.24% versus the same period, the prior year.

Year-to-date, shares of ExxonMobil stock have increased by 17.16% so far. Moreover, during Wednesday’s pre-market trading session, XOM stock is trading higher by 1.64%, trading at around $121.90 a share.

Chevron Corp. (CVX Stock)

Following that, Chevron Corporation (CVX) is another major player in the global integrated oil and gas industry. They are involved in every aspect of the oil and natural gas industry, from exploration and production to refining and marketing. Chevron has significant upstream and downstream operations worldwide.

Just this week, Chevron announced when it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results. In detail, the energy giant is set to announce its Q3 2024 financial results on Friday, November 1, 2024, ahead of the U.S. stock market open. That said, last quarter the company notched in earnings of $2.55 per share, and revenue of $51.18 billion for Q2 2024.

In 2024 so far, shares of CVX stock are up modestly by 0.15%. Continuing on, during Wednesday’s pre-market trading session, Chevron stock is trading green, up 1.54%, trading at around $152.00 a share.

