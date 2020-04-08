What Stock Valuations Say About the Covid-19 Market

Stocks are fluctuating wildly because of the economic slowdown induced by Covid-19. The volatility makes it incredibly difficult to answer the question, “Is this a good time to buy?”

Stocks are fluctuating wildly because of the economic slowdown induced by Covid-19. The volatility makes it incredibly difficult to answer the question, “Is this a good time to buy?” The answer changes on a moment to moment basis.

Stock valuations are a critical component to any investing process—and a key part of the answer to that question. Stock valuations can do more than influence an individual buy or sell decision. They also tell a story about investors’ collective mood.

For Wall Street strategists, valuation is used to try to call market capitulation in down times as well as market euphoria in good times. Today’s strategists, unfortunately, are concerned with the former.

Capitulation is a situation when selling is so rampant stock valuations crater. Correctly calling capitulation is a holy-grail-like quest for strategists because it means the stock market can’t get any worse. The bottom is in when all the selling is done.

So far, stocks in the Covid-19 related selloff haven’t traded as low as they did in the 2008-09 financial crisis. In fact, it barely looks like anything has happened at all. Price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios are above recent stock market average. That’s not great for investors looking for a deal; there’s no sign of capitulation based on 2020 sales and earnings estimates.

The problem is 2020 estimates are being cut significantly. The median change in 2020 earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies is down about 20% over the past month. Valuation multiples based on earnings jump when earnings drop. (A company with zero or negative earnings, after all, has no meaningful P/E ratio). This year is rapidly turning out to be a lost year, from an earnings perspective.

“2020 [S&P 500 earnings per share] expected to take a big hit, but no consensus as to how much of one,” wrote RBC head U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina in a recent research report. Calvasina surveys investing pros each quarter, asking questions about the state of the markets and how they feel about the investing landscape. In the recent survey, Calvasina was surprised by the persistent level of bullishness which prevailed despite the Covid-19 fallout. “Most think the S&P 500 will bottom in [the second quarter],” added the analyst.

That’s another sign that capitulation hasn’t occurred, but the lack of earnings consensus signals something else investors need to understand: 2020 earnings estimates don’t matter. They will be terrible, especially in the second quarter. All that matters over the coming months is making progress battling the viral outbreak.

Looking at 2021 valuations can tell investors more about the level of opportunity in the markets today. The S&P 500 is trading at about 15 times estimated 2021 earnings and 1.7 times estimated sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is about 13 times estimated 2021 earnings and 1.4 times estimated sales.

Those are 10% to 20% discounts to long term averages. What’s more, price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios got within 5% to 10% of recent lows. That paints a more opportunistic picture about today’s stock market valuations.

Looking at different sectors also tells a story: Energy looks expensive. That happens with commodity industries because estimates crater when commodity prices drop. Benchmark crude oil prices are down 60% year to date. The call on energy stocks is more about the direction of oil prices than the current P/E ratio.

Looking at less commodity-driven sectors tells an unsurprising story: consumer discretionary stocks—including travel and leisure—look cheap. Consumer staples look less cheap. Travel stocks have been hammered by the lack of demand because of the virus. (And consumers are hoarding staples like toilet paper.)

Looking ahead, Calvasina, for her part, likes industrials as well as the tech sector.

Based on valuation, she likes one laggard—industrials—and one sector which hasn’t struggled as much: tech. The industrial sector, like the consumer discretionary stocks, looks cheap and tech doesn’t. Industrials are economically sensitive. Sales drop when economic output falls. Technology companies, for their part, are characterized by low debt and lots of cash, something investors have craved recently during these uncertain times.

Stocks could sell off again. But based on 2021 valuations, stocks look pretty good. What matters more than anything is that the virus is history—in terms of economic impact—by then.

Even if investors aren’t ready to jump in, they should, understand recent valuation trends. Without some context it is impossible to know if investors are buying low and selling high. All investors study valuations to help with that quest.

Valuing stocks is more art than science. A lot of personality is expressed when investors disclose valuation preferences. Some investors—mostly value-type investors—like low valuations. Others don’t care about valuation as long as sales are growing fast. Yet other investors don’t pay attention to absolute valuation levels, instead focusing on valuation relative to the rest of the stock market.

Preference is just the starting point. Some investors prefer price to earnings, others prefer cash flow measures, and still others prefer price to sales. Comparing sales to market value eliminates the need to worry about difficult-to-predict profit swings, which could be brought on my factors like global pandemic.

