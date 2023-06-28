News & Insights

What Sparked This Insane Price Surge? Unity Stock Rockets 50%

June 28, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Unity (NYSE: U) pushed higher today, and the stock has been on fire. Unity stock is up over 53% in the past month and 63% year to date. Is it headed higher, or is it time for a breather? The video below provides details on the AI news and an update on the stock, including technical analysis. Don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 28, 2023. The video was published on June 28, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Apple and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

