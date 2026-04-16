What Social Security Pays at 62 -- and What to Do Before You Claim to Maximize That Amount

Key Points

The maximum Social Security benefit for 62-year-olds is $2,969 per month in 2026, though most people receive far less.

Working for at least 35 years helps you avoid costly zero-income years in your benefit calculation.

Boosting your income today will likely lead to larger benefit checks in retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security has taken 6.2% of your paychecks for decades if you're not self-employed, so it's understandable if you don't want to wait longer than you have to in order to get money back from the program. You're allowed to claim as young as 62, and if you apply right away, you'll get the most checks possible.

But that doesn't always mean you're guaranteed a huge benefit. If you want the biggest bang for your buck, there are a few steps worth taking right now, even if you're not old enough to apply yet.

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How much does Social Security pay at 62?

The maximum Social Security benefit for 62-year-old claimants in 2026 is $2,969 per month, but most people receive far less. The average 62-year-old received a monthly benefit of about $1,342 as of December 2024. If we add the latest 2.8% COLA to this, that would bring it up to about $1,380.

That's probably a lot less than you were hoping for. Fortunately, if you haven't applied yet, there are still ways to boost your checks so you can get closer to that maximum benefit if you want to claim at 62.

How to maximize your Social Security benefit

Your monthly benefit is based on your average monthly earnings, indexed for inflation, over your 35 highest-earning years. Increasing this amount can boost your checks.

Start by working for at least 35 years before you apply for Social Security benefits if you're able to. This helps you avoid zero-income years in your benefit calculation, which can reduce your monthly checks.

Working longer than 35 years can also boost your benefit, especially if you earn more now than you did while you were younger. Over time, your more recent higher-earning years push your earlier lower-earning years out of your benefit calculation, leading to more money for you.

Anything you can do to boost your income today will also help increase your future benefits. If can negotiate a raise or find a better-paying position, that hard work will show up as a larger check in retirement. So can income earned through a side hustle, provided you're paying Social Security payroll taxes on the money, like you're legally required to.

The only people this tip won't help are those already earning more than $184,500 in 2026. This is the most money you'll pay Social Security taxes on this year, so earning more than that won't help your future checks.

If you try these tips and your estimated Social Security benefit still isn't where you'd like it to be, consider delaying your application. Every month you wait to sign up will increase your benefit until you reach 70.

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