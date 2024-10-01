What Is the Social Security ‘Break-Even’ Point? How Long You Need To Live To Make Waiting Worth It

One of the biggest financial decisions you will make as a retiree is when to start claiming Social Security benefits. You can claim them as early as age 62, but the earlier you claim them, the lower your monthly payment.

Try Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Read More: 9 Easy Ways To Build Wealth That Will Last Through Retirement

Waiting until age 70 to collect Social Security ensures the highest possible payment, but that’s not always the best strategy. A lot depends on factors such as life expectancy and immediate financial needs.

Claiming Social Security as early as age 62 means you will amass several years’ worth of monthly payments as a financial head start, versus waiting for the bigger check you will get at a later age. One thing to consider when making your decision is the “break-even” point at which the dollar value of claiming benefits later surpasses the value of taking them early.

We will explore the idea of a Social Security break-even point so you can know how long you need to live to make waiting worth it.

What’s a Social Security Break-Even Point?

The break-even point is when the cumulative benefits received from retiring at a later age equal the cumulative benefits received from retiring at an earlier age. This will vary based on when you decide to collect benefits. Another factor is the size of your Social Security check, which is determined by the amount you contributed to the program through payroll taxes while you were working.

In nearly all cases, it will take many years to reach the break-even point. Motley Fool ran calculations based on a monthly payment of $1,000 at full retirement age, which is 67 for most current workers. If you are due $1,000 a month at full retirement age, then your benefit by claiming at age 62 would be reduced by 30% to $700.

In this scenario, waiting until age 65 to file for benefits means you would break even when you’re a little over 77 1/2 years old. Waiting until your full retirement age of 67 means you’d break even when you’re a little over 78 1/2 years old. If you wait until age 70 to collect Social Security, you would be a little under age 80 1/2 to break even.

Discover More: 2 Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2025

Determining Your Best Time for Collecting Social Security

It’s worth mentioning that since it takes so long to break even, waiting until a later age to claim Social Security would not be a good strategy if you have health issues that will shorten your life expectancy or if you have heavy debts you need to pay off. For everyone else, it makes sense to wait as long as possible.

Waiting until age 70 to collect instead of age 62 increases your total monthly payment by more than three-quarters, experts say. A separate study by officials at the Federal Reserve, Boston University and Opendoor Technologies found that waiting until age 70 to claim Social Security would boost recipients’ lifetime discretionary spending by a median of $182,370 in today’s dollars.

You can receive up to 132% of your monthly benefit if you wait until 70. This means that you have to decide between receiving fewer Social Security checks that are significant compared to a higher amount of checks at a lower rate.

This leads us to the next consideration about collecting Social Security benefits.

Other Factors Impacting Your Social Security Decision

As the AARP pointed out previously, your decision on whether to wait depends not just on factors like life expectancy and financial status but also on whether your spouse will depend on your benefits after you die. Starting your payments earlier could mean lower survivor benefits for your spouse.

Your decision might also be affected by other retirement assets you have, such as a pension or individual retirement account. Experts point out that you’ll want to think about rising inflation rates on top of your health because the timing of increased expenses could impact your budget as a retiree.

When weighing the Social Security break-even point, you can benefit from consulting with a professional financial advisor to help ensure you come up with the best strategy using a break-even calculator and analyzing your financial situation.

Martin Dasko contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the Social Security ‘Break-Even’ Point? How Long You Need To Live To Make Waiting Worth It

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.