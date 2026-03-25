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What Simon Property Group Investors Should Do After The Sad Passing Of CEO David Simon

March 25, 2026 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Reuben Gregg Brewer for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

David Simon turned mall real estate investment trust (REIT) Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) from a private regional real estate company into a publicly traded industry giant with a market cap of nearly $60 billion. He was known for his intensity and honesty. After more than three decades at the helm, he passed away on March 22, 2026. Here's what investors should be thinking about now that a new era has begun for Simon Property Group.

Simon's passing was not a surprise

David Simon's death came at the hands of cancer and was not a sudden event. The company had been developing succession plans well before Simon's passing. His son, Eli, who has now been named CEO, joined the company in 2019. Eli was named chief operating officer in 2025, effectively indicating he was next in line for the CEO post.

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Teens shopping at mall.

Image source: Getty Images.

Eli is stepping into the CEO role with material management experience at Simon Property Group. That said, while the CEO is very important to a company's success, they are not the only leader within a company. Simon Property Group has a team of employees to back Eli up as he steps into his father's admittedly large shoes.

What should Simon Property Group investors do?

Shareholders shouldn't rush to make changes in their Simon Property Group investment. The Simon family owns roughly 8% of Simon Property Group's common shares, so it has a vested interest in the company's success. Eli Simon is not David Simon, so he will likely lead the company differently. However, he was effectively trained by his father, so a dramatic shift seems unlikely.

That said, it would be a mistake to simply ignore this change. Investors should pay close attention to the next year or so of quarterly earnings conference calls. If the company's direction changes in some material manner, there may be a reason to sell the stock. However, if Simon Property Group continues to operate much as it has, there's no reason to sell the mall industry's most important real estate investment trust.

Simon Property Group remains the industry leader

At the end of the day, David Simon built Simon Property Group into the REIT industry's largest mall landlord, with a globally diversified portfolio of well-run, well-located properties. That hasn't changed, and until it does, investors should give the company and its new CEO the benefit of the doubt. The well-above-market 4.6% dividend yield should be more than ample compensation for dividend lovers to take a wait-and-see approach.

Should you buy stock in Simon Property Group right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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