What Should You Expect From 24-Hour Assistance In Travel Insurance?

Having a 24-hour emergency assistance number for customers to utilize while traveling is a common feature among travel insurance companies. The phone number can generally be found in the travel insurance policy you were sent, or on the insurance company’s website or mobile app.

Why Would You Need to Call the Assistance Number?

These 24/7 assistance numbers are an important safety net if you encounter issues while traveling, for both large problems and small inconveniences.

“In the case of a natural disaster at your destination or sudden civil unrest, everyone might be trying to leave the location at the same time, which can overburden transportation resources. A good travel assistance provider can be an asset,” says Scott Adamski, a spokesperson for AIG Travel.

When you’re shopping around for a travel insurance policy, Adamski says it’s important to look for a robust emergency assistance service because the need for those services can arise frequently (including rebooking flights or hotels, missed connection coordination and vehicle return).

Ideally, you’ll have access to an assistance service that provides a fully staffed, in-house department, and full integration across teams, he says. This way, you can expect a more turnkey experience, along with the knowledge that someone is taking a comprehensive view of your needs whenever you call in.

Look for 24/7 Medical Assistance Services

Adamski of AIG Travel notes that 24/7 assistance offerings can vary, so it’s important for travelers to check with their provider. But at a minimum, he says, a travel insurance plan should include 24-hour emergency medical services and assistance services.

“If a medical need does arise, this assistance could be very important,” says Adamski. “Dealing with a complex medical event, especially in a foreign country, and navigating different health care systems, medical facilities and doctors can be challenging, so having a dedicated team with knowledge of the local language and customs, as well as its own medical expertise, is invaluable.”

The 24/7 assistance services can also answer questions you may have about coverage and available options in the event of a medical or travel emergency, says Kasara Barto, spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance provider.

The Travel Assistance Number Isn’t Just for Emergencies

While natural disasters can ruin a trip, smaller problems can cause big ripples in your plans, too.

This can include a wide range of 24/7 help for:

Medical referrals

Emergency message relay

Arranging medical evacuation or repatriation

Emergency translation

Emergency cash transfer

Prescription replacement

Payment guarantees for medical facilities abroad

Legal assistance

AIG Travel plans, for example, include a range of services in addition to emergency medical assistance, such as worldwide travel assistance, security assistance and concierge services.

It’s important to note that benefits do differ by policy and many providers offer additional services as well, says Barto. For example, a travel insurer’s assistance service may be able to help with lost luggage or lost travel documents.

Look for Other Benefits

One component of travel is navigating an unfamiliar destination, and during an emergency this can be especially daunting and emotional for travelers.

Allianz Travel plans, for example, have a team of multilingual staff who solve travel problems.

Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson for Allianz, says travelers typically ask for help finding doctors, hospitals or pharmacies, need help with lost documents including passports, or want to find resources such as ATMs, food delivery or ground transportation.

Another insurer, Trawick International, includes an alert system that provides notifications on new security guidelines, major weather conditions, and political and security warnings before travelers leave for their vacations.

It’s also important to note that 24-hour assistance services are not actually payable coverages, says Bailey Foster, a spokesperson for Trawick International. The 24-hour hotline will coordinate help but the traveler is responsible for payments, like prescription drug replacement or a cash transfer.

Check the list of 24/7 services offered by your travel insurance plan so that you’re familiar with what help will be available before and during your trip.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.