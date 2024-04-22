What Should You Do With Teradyne (TER) Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Teradyne TER is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.



TER benefits from its robust and diversified portfolio particularly with the broader adoption of 3-nanometer technology in the mobility space and the launch of AI-supported smartphones that is expected to drive test demand.



In memory tests, the expansion of DDR5 and HBM devices used in data center applications to bolster retooling capabilities is expected to have contributed to its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Teradyne expects the Robotics segment to be weaker than seasonally in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, an overall weak demand environment and weakness in the hard disk drive (HDD) market are expected to have been headwinds for the company.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

For the first quarter, TER expects revenues between $540 million and $590 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $569.98 million, indicating a decline of 7.70% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



Teradyne anticipates non-GAAP earnings between 22 cents and 38 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 33 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days.



TER’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 17.87%.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Teradyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Vertiv VRT has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vertiv shares have gained 68.7% year to date. VRT is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.



Meta Platforms shares have gained 41.8% year to date. META is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.



MSCI MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.



MSCI shares have declined 10.6% year to date. MSCI is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

