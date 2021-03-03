What Should You Do With Owens & Minor Stock After A Large 35% Move In 5 Days?

The stock price of Owens & Minor stock (NYSE:OMI), a global healthcare logistics company, has seen a large 35% rise over the last five trading days, while it’s up 25% over the last ten trading days, but we believe the stock, after the recent rally, may trend lower in the near term. The recent rise can largely be attributed to the company’s stellar Q4 performance, with revenue of $2.36 billion (up 8% y-o-y), and 9% above the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The earnings of $1.14 on an adjusted and per share basis, compares with $0.23 in the prior-year period, and 34% above the consensus estimate of $0.85 per share. Much of this strong performance can be attributed to a surge in demand for PPE, and the company expects the demand to remain strong in 2021, along with growth in a number of elective procedures and higher demand for home healthcare, driving the company’s near term revenue growth. In fact, the company’s revenues are estimated to grow 12% to $9.5 billion in 2021, while its EPS is expected to surge 45% y-o-y to $3.29.

Looking at the recent rally, the 35% rise for OMI stock over the last five days compares with a 1% rise seen in the broader S&P 500 index. Now, is OMI stock poised to gain further? It doesn’t look that way. While the company’s performance was great in Q4, and the demand is likely to remain robust in 2021, eventually the Covid-19 related product demand will slow over the coming years, as the crisis abates. Furthermore, the stock has already seen a sharp rally, implying some of the positives are now already priced in, and based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last few years, we believe that there is a strong chance of a drop in OMI stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). After the recent rally, OMI now trades at levels of around $34, which is also the consensus average price for the stock. See our analysis on Owens & Minor Stock Chances of Rise for more details. Curious about the possibility of rising over the next quarter? Check out the OMI Stock AI Dashboard: Chances Of Rise And Fall for a variety of scenarios on how ELAN stock could move.

Five Days: OMI 35%, vs. S&P500 1%; Outperformed market

(2% likelihood event)

Owens & Minor stock rose 35% over a five-day trading period ending 3/1/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.0%

over a five-day trading period ending 3/1/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.0% A change of 35% or more over five trading days is a 2% likelihood event, which has occurred 25 times out of 1256 in the last five years

Ten Days: OMI 25%, vs. S&P500 -0.5%; Outperformed market

(10% likelihood event)

Owens & Minor stock rose 25% over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.5%

over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.5% A change of 25% or more over 10 trading days is a 10% likelihood event, which has occurred 131 times out of 1240 in the last five years

