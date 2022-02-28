What Should We Expect From Stocks as Fighting Rages in Ukraine?

We are now entering the third day of equity trading since the Russians launched a full invasion of Ukraine. That is an admittedly tiny sample size but, so far, a clear, repetitive pattern has emerged in index futures. On the night of the invasion itself, and on each subsequent day, futures have dived to their lows in the premarket as events in Ukraine and the western response have unfolded but then, as the opening of U.S. markets has approached and during the active hours of those markets, futures have staged remarkable recoveries on Thursday and Friday.

E-Mini S&P 500 Futures (ES). Vertical white lines represent US market opening time.

Even with the Dow down 400 points as I write this, that still represents a bounce of a round 500 points off the overnight low in futures, and it is still instructive to examine the moves we saw on Thursday and Friday.

The world seems to be being inexorably drawn into war in the classic manner, with a megalomaniac, ruthless dictator executing a massive land grab and essentially daring a western alliance of nations to fight back. So far, the fight back from Europe and America have focused on economic sanctions more than anything, but from a market perspective, that could be viewed as being just as damaging as a limited military response and possibly even more impactful. So, why do stocks keep bouncing back?

When markets move dramatically and exhibit a repeating pattern, there is almost always more than one reason for that, and this is no exception. It takes a combination of factors to produce the kind of two-way volatility we see on the chart above.

The first thing to consider is that the big drops are coming when then market is extremely thin, as can be seen by the blue volume bars under the chart. When volume is low, moves are exaggerated. It makes sense that as events unfold in Eastern Europe, which is overnight U.S. time, there is a negative reaction in futures, and also that it is quite large. What that doesn’t explain, though, is why stocks have bounced back so strongly twice so far. After all, the news is still bad.

There are a couple of reasons for that. The first is just the mentality of traders, who are always looking for an opportunity to squeeze an exaggerated move. Based on my experience in interbank forex, I can tell you that if there are obviously a lot of "fast money" short positions, or long positions for that matter, by the time you sit at your desk in the early morning, your first instinct is not to join them, but to look for ways to put so much pressure on them that they have to surrender.

That explains the early morning U.S. time reversals of downward moves to some extent, but it still doesn’t account for the strength of the reversal, such that the S&P actually turned positive on both Thursday and Friday as the day wore on.

That is the product of something that, depending on your viewpoint, is either justified confidence or dangerous arrogance on the part of Wall Street traders. To them, a swift Western victory is the inevitable consequence of all this, at least as long as it stays an economic rather than military conflict, and they are probably right.

There is no way an increasingly isolated Russia can stand up economically against a determined and united alliance of the E.U., U.S., and most of the world’s other major powers, even if China gives tacit support, and notwithstanding Russia’s commodity wealth. The kind of sanctions being enacted will hurt the oligarchs who wield massive power but owe much of their wealth and loyalty to Putin but before long, will cause real hardship for the Russian people and, more importantly, the Russian war machine.

Knowing that, or at least believing it, traders here in America can focus not on the dangers of military might controlled by an unstable dictator but instead on the potential monetary impact of yet another crisis as the Fed tries to step back from a decade of loose policy. The central bank can and probably should still raise rates next month, but the hike is now almost certain to be only 25 basis points, and the quick, large, multiple hikes that were being talked of are now off the table.

If you believe that to be the case, while also believing that the U.S. and Europe will win and win quickly because of military and economic superiority, and you are also looking for an opportunity to squeeze out positions that caused an exaggerated overnight move, then buying stocks during the daytime session even as war rages in Ukraine makes perfect sense. Little wonder, then, that the market keeps bouncing back.

