What Should Unity Software Shareholders Do Now?

In this video, I will go over Unity's (NYSE: U) second-quarter earnings and talk about what I plan on doing regarding the new merger proposition from AppLovin.

Earlier in July, it was announced that Unity and ironSource have reached a merger agreement.

have reached a merger agreement. On Aug. 9, before the marker opened, AppLovin submitted a proposal to combine with Unity. The all-stock merger values Unity at $58.85 per share.

One of the terms is that Unity should terminate its deal with ironSource (a big competitor). To me, this is a sign of weakness from AppLovin, and as a Unity shareholder, I will vote against the merger if that comes to pass.

Unity reported revenue of $297 million, up 9% year over year (YOY).

Revenue from the create solutions segment grew 66% YOY to $120.9 million.

Revenue from the operate solutions segment decreased 13% YOY to $158.5 million.

Revenue from strategic partnerships and other segments came in at $17.7 million, a decrease of 2% YOY.

Customers generating more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months reached 1,085, up from 888 the year prior.

The dollar-based net expansion rate came in at 121%, up from 142% the year prior.

The company expects to grow revenue in Q3 by 13.5% at the midpoint to $325 million. And for the full year, the company guided for 19.5% growth at the midpoint as well.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 9, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 10, 2022.

