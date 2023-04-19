What Should Investors Watch in Regional Bank Earnings?

Most regional banks will be reporting their first-quarter earnings over the next few weeks, and we'll get the first glimpse of how the recent banking crisis impacted their deposit bases and more. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses what he's going to be keeping an eye on.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 18, 2023. The video was published on April 18, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial and has the following options: long January 2025 $40 calls on Ally Financial and short April 2023 $20 puts on Ally Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Regions Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.