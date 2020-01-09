What Should Investors Learn From Recent Market Volatility?

Last Friday, after the news broke that America had killed Qasem Soleimani, I wrote that the best reaction for investors was no reaction. Stocks, I said, would recover quickly. That is what happened, but not even I expected an immediate bounce that took us, once again, to new highs. That was some spectacular price action, but what does it tell us about this market and what to expect from it over the next few months?

That morning, after writing that piece, I started to doubt my own conclusions. I listened to Jim Cramer on CNBC and other talking heads saying that the drop that happened overnight was just the beginning, and it occurred to me that maybe I was indulging in some wishful thinking. My son, after all, is in the Middle East with the Army, so much ado about nothing would be a good outcome for me on a level far deeper than just the stock market.

When I started to question myself though, I realized that that wasn’t it. The reason for my bullishness wasn’t rooted in a hope or belief that things would die down quickly. It was based on the fact that modern warfare, as devastating as it can be in so many ways, doesn’t always cause stocks to drop, and on a recognition of the extraordinary resilience of this market.

Over the last ten years, as the economy and stocks have recovered, there have been plenty of things that promised to derail that recovery, but nothing has. Neither North Korean missile tests, nor political chaos and impeachment could. Negative growth in Europe, the threat of Brexit, weakness in China ... all came and went with what now look like blips on the inevitable march higher. Not even an inverted yield curve, a usually reliable indicator of trouble ahead, could have a lasting negative impact.

In fact, in a curious way, all of those worry factors have made a sustained, big drop on bad news very unlikely at this point.

Each mini “crisis” prompted some selling and then the rapid recovery that followed left those that sold sitting on some cash, waiting for the next correction. The more times that has happened, the bigger the piles of cash became, and the earlier into a drop they were deployed. What we saw on Friday and at the beginning of this week was the latest installment of that story.

That is all perfectly rational behavior based on past experience, but at what point does it become irrational?

There are several things that could bring us to that point. If there were to be real inflation prompting a course reversal from the Fed, that would do it. Or, if the economy were to weaken, that would too. After a decade of a slow grind recovery, however, neither of those things look like happening anytime soon.

The more immediate threats come on two fronts.

The first is valuation. Earnings season is about to start, and if it is a major disappointment, current levels will be unsustainable. It would have to be major, though. We have already survived a couple of quarters, notably in 2015, when year-on-year growth turned negative with only a limited impact on the market.

The second is the election. If the Democrats select a candidate from the left and if that person takes a significant lead in the polls, there would be a negative reaction. That, however, is a lot of ifs and is, in market terms, a long way off.

The only logical conclusion when you look at the last week of price action is that we are headed higher still. In different times, even after a measured response from Iran, Friday’s events would have caused a major selloff. Now though, any dip in stocks prompts some serious buying and the recovery takes us well past the starting point. If that trend can survive a serious threat of all-out war with a powerful adversary it is hard to see what it won’t survive, so staying long is still the best strategy for investors.

