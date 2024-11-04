What Should Investors Expect From WWW Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

We expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW to register top-line decline and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 7, before market open. Investors are paying close attention for insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $421.1 million, indicating a decrease of 20.2% from the prior-year figure.



The consensus mark for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 21 cents, which indicates a sharp increase from the year-ago reported earnings of 7 cents per share.



Wolverine has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Michigan-based company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 50%.



Factors Likely to Have Shaped Wolverine’s Q3 Performance

Wolverine has acknowledged the dynamic and challenging macroeconomic environment, which continues to pose risks to consumer demand. Also, intensifying competition within the footwear industry adds another layer of complexity to its revenue outlook. Wolverine's performance is heavily reliant on the success of its key brands, such as Saucony and Merrell, which have lately shown softness in sales. Consequently, these challenges are likely to have led to a decrease in revenues in the third quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Active group and Work group segments’ revenues is pegged at $281.6 million and $84.8 million, respectively, indicating a decline of 14.3% and 31.1% year over year.



Nonetheless, Wolverine has implemented several strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing its brand portfolio and enhancing consumer engagement. The company has been focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer channels, which have become increasingly vital in reaching customers directly and building brand loyalty. Wolverine has also been investing in innovative marketing campaigns to better connect with consumers.



Wolverine expects a notable improvement in its gross margin for the third quarter. The gross margin is estimated at 45%, a substantial rise of 300 basis points from the previous year. This improvement is attributed to several factors, including significantly lower supply-chain costs, reduced sales of end-of-life inventory, less promotional activity in e-commerce sales and a more favorable mix of distribution channels.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 7% and adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents. These forecasts highlight Wolverine’s strategic efforts to stabilize the business amid a rapidly changing landscape.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for WWW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wolverine this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Wolverine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

