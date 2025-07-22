What Should Investors Expect From Carter's Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Carter's, Inc. CRI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 25, before the opening bell. The branded marketer of apparel exclusively for babies and children in North America is likely to witness a year-over-year increase in the top line when it reports the quarterly numbers. Meanwhile, the bottom line is expected to decline year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $580 million, indicating growth of 2.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings, which has been unchanged at 43 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicates a decrease of 43.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, CRI’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.5%.

Factors to Note Ahead of CRI’s Results

Carter’s is expected to have delivered an improved revenue performance in its second quarter, supported by positive momentum in its core categories and key markets. In March and April, the company experienced stronger demand for its spring and summer assortments, particularly in the baby and toddler categories, which remain its primary growth drivers.



Favorable timing of the Easter holiday, improved online engagement and competitive promotional activity contributed to a rebound in comparable sales, which turned positive in April. International markets are also expected to have posted solid gains in the quarter, with Canada and Mexico achieving growth, which is likely to have positively impacted the overall top-line performance. We expect international sales to increase 6.7% year over year in the second quarter.



These encouraging trends reflect the company’s focus on sharper pricing, enhanced product assortments and a more compelling customer experience. Pricing investments helped attract customers, improve store conversion rates and support stronger unit sales, particularly in the direct-to-consumer channels. Strength in wholesale demand from off-price and club channels is likely to have complemented retail growth.



Although challenges remain in certain older kids’ categories and in-store traffic, these top-line drivers are expected to have led to improvements in revenues from the prior-year period. We expect U.S. wholesale sales to increase 7.2% year over year in the second quarter.



Carter’s bottom line is expected to have been under pressure as the company has been continuing its deliberate pricing strategy aimed at driving traffic and volumes. Management implemented price reductions of approximately $12 million in the first quarter and plans to maintain about $20 million of such investments through the first half of the year. These lower prices have weighed on the gross margin, even as they supported sales growth.



Additionally, the proposed increases in U.S. tariffs on imported goods have been significant risks to product costs despite the mitigation actions already underway.



Higher operating costs are likely to have constrained profitability in the quarter. Fixed cost deleverages stemming from weaker store traffic in some categories, ongoing investments in digital infrastructure, inventory positioning for the back half of the year, and higher distribution expenses are likely to have impacted operating income. Our model predicts an adjusted operating income of $23.6 million in the second quarter, suggesting a 40.2% year-over-year decline.



Nonetheless, Carter’s has been focused on strengthening its business for long-term growth. The company has been refining its merchandise assortments to better align with evolving consumer preferences, enhancing direct-to-consumer and e-commerce capabilities, and optimizing inventory levels for improved efficiency. These initiatives are designed to sustain top-line momentum while laying the groundwork for margin recovery as the external environment stabilizes.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CRI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Carter's this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Carter's currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

CRI’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Carter’s offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39X, which is below the five-year high of 21.14X and the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s average of 29.33X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that CRI shares have lost 15.7% in the past three months against the industry's 24% growth.



Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.75% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom and top lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $446.5 million, indicating 5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Wolverine’s earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, implying a 46.7% increase from the year-earlier quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days. WWW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.6%, on average.



Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2. RCL is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.55 billion, indicating 10.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean’s earnings is pegged at $4.06 per share, implying a 26.5% increase from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark for earnings has been upbound 2 cents in the past 30 days. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.



Planet Fitness PLNT presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register increases in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLNT’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $333.5 million, which indicates growth of 10.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for Planet Fitness’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 78 cents per share. The estimate indicates an increase of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. PLNT delivered an earnings surprise of 6.9% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

