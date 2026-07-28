What Should Investors Do With SoFi Technologies Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI, a digital financial services company, is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before market open. For the second quarter of 2026, SoFi expects adjusted net revenues of roughly $1.115 billion, implying approximately 30% year-over-year growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected near 30%, equivalent to around $330 million in EBITDA.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at 11 cents per share and $1.11 billion, respectively. While the consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS has been revised a cent downward to 11 cents over the past 60 days, it suggests 37.50% growth year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a notable year-over-year increase of 29.67%.



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For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi Technologies’ revenues is pegged at $4.66 billion, indicating a rise of 29.85% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 adjusted EPS stands at 59 cents, calling for an expansion of around 51.28% on a year-over-year basis.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and met on the other. This is depicted in the graph below:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for SOFI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SOFI this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SOFI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SoFi’s Q2 Earnings Could Test Its Growth Momentum

SoFi Technologies entered its second quarter with a bar after opening 2026 with record revenues, originations, members and products. Management expects adjusted net revenues of about $1.115 billion, up roughly 30% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin near 30% and EPS of 10 to 11 cents.



Lending is likely to have remained the main growth driver. After record first-quarter originations across personal, student and home loans, SoFi is likely to have experienced demand from borrowers refinancing high-cost debt, funding education and seeking home financing. Its loan platform business should have provided fee income without adding credit risk.



Credit quality will matter as much as growth. SoFi entered the second quarter with stable personal-loan charge-offs, lower delinquency rates and strong borrower profiles. However, investors should watch for any change in borrower performance, fair-value marks or funding costs.



Financial Services is expected to have benefited from rising deposits, card spending, brokerage activity and product adoption. The April relaunch of SoFi Plus may have increased subscriptions and encouraged existing members to open additional products, supporting recurring revenues and stronger customer value.



Technology Platform remains the softer area after losing a large client, but the second quarter is expected to reveal whether new customers are beginning to offset that pressure. Margins, marketing spending and product investment need to be tracked, since management warned that heavier first-half expenses would weigh on quarterly profitability while supporting growth later in 2026.

SOFI's Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of SoFi have plunged 35.5% so far in the year. The Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry has declined 12.8%, while the S&P 500 composite has risen 7.6% over the same time frame. SoFi’s peers like Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST have experienced different trends, with Affirm Holdings just falling 1.9%, while Upstart has registered a 37.1% decline.



Year-to-Date Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, SoFi trades at a forward price-to-earnings of 23.81X, ahead of its industry’s average of 12.79X but well below its one-year median of 42.01X. SOFI stock is also currently trading at a reasonable discount compared with Affirm Holdings but at a premium to Upstart. Affirm Holdings is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 40.74X, while Upstart is trading at 9.71X.



However, the Value Score of F suggests that SoFi may not be a bargain at current levels.



Forward 12 Month Price-to-Earnings Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play SoFi Technologies Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

SoFi entered the second quarter with strong lending demand, rapid member growth and improving cross-selling across banking, investing and payments. New products, including SoFi Plus, small-business loans, AI investing tools and SoFiUSD, could deepen engagement and expand fee income over time.



Still, near-term earnings may face pressure from higher marketing, product investment and softer Technology Platform revenues following a major client loss. Credit quality and loan fair-value marks also remain key risks in a higher-rate environment. With growth prospects balanced by execution, valuation and credit-cycle uncertainty, maintaining their current position seems a preferable stance while awaiting clearer evidence of sustained margin expansion.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.