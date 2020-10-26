What Should Investors Do If Biden Wins The Election? Or Trump?

We are rapidly approaching an election that we are frequently being told is the most important of our lifetime, or maybe ever. I seem to remember that is what we were told last time too, and maybe the two times before that, but a case can be made that, in terms of political culture, it is true this time. After all, do you know anybody who is neutral on Donald Trump? I don’t.

When he said during the last election that he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and his supporters would still adore him, it seemed like an exaggeration. But after four years, not so much. If he did that, reports of the event, caught on video and witnessed by thousands, would no doubt be decried as fake news, and his supporters would cry, "Hillary Clinton once shouted at somebody once!"

On the other hand, if it were to be revealed that during his time in the White House, Trump has secretly been donating billions to charity and working tirelessly with sick children and abandoned puppies, his detractors would undoubtedly suspect that that was Russian misinformation, and still see him as the devil incarnate.

The point being: Elections are always divisive, but this one seems especially so.

That makes it harder for investors to do what they should be doing at this time, which is making rational, unemotional decisions about what they can expect depending on who wins. For starters there is a temptation, given that everybody is so partisan, to make assumptions based on our political bias.

That is always a mistake.

Those who sold their stocks because Barack Obama won in 2008 missed out on one of the greatest stock market bull runs of all time as the S&P surged over 120% in eight years. If you sold at the prospect of a Trump presidency, it was a similar story as the S&P gained over 50% in four years. The simple fact is that the economy, and the market, has a cyclicality that is far more powerful than politics.

Politicians like to think that everything depends on them, but over time, the economy is far too powerful a force to be affected by any of their posturing. In the short-term, though, Presidential tone and policies, or at least the anticipation of them, can have an effect on the market.

So that raises the question: What adjustments should active investors make to their portfolios based on the result next week? Let’s start with what, at this moment, looks like the more likely outcome.

A Biden Win

Joe Biden has maintained a double-digit lead in national polls throughout most of the campaign and is leading in the majority of battleground states at this late stage too. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee a win, but it does make it prudent for investors to start thinking about what to do should it come. Conventional wisdom is usually that Democrats are bad for the market and Republicans good.

The numbers say otherwise.

In fact, market performance has been significantly better under Democrats since World War 2, with the best results being under Clinton and Obama and the worst under George W Bush and Nixon. Part of that outperformance, however, is due to the fact that stocks tend to underperform in the runup to an election where a Democratic win looks likely.

Big money, it seems, is just as prone to uninformed, illogical bias as the rest of us.

That is what long-term investors should be looking to play in the event of a Biden win. History tells us that the economy, and therefore the market, will not do anywhere near as badly as Republican-biased Wall Street money thinks it will if that is the outcome. That will create an opportunity for investors to buy at a discount, but some selectivity would be smart.

There are areas where who is in the Oval Office can really make a difference. Energy would be a good example, where Presidential appointees control regulatory agencies and set overall energy policy, and the policy differences in that area between Trump and Biden are stark.

I am not buying into the Republican view of Joe Biden as a socialist radical who will immediately on his election implement a “Green New Deal,” but there will undoubtedly be a shift in the focus of energy policy away from fossil fuels and towards alternatives, should that happen. In reality, that would be nothing more than an extension of a shift that is already being driven by market forces, but perception matters more than reality here, and the perception is that it will be a massive change.

The problem is that the positive trade on that, buying alternative energy stocks, has already happened. The clean energy ETF QCLN, for example has jumped well over 100% in the last six months:

The trader in me screams that the opportunity here is to sell QCLN immediately before the election as, should Biden win, profit taking can be expected to spark a powerful “buy the rumor, sell the fact” pattern, Then there is always a small chance of a shock Trump win causing an even more dramatic reversal. As I said, though, this is just an acceleration of a long-term trend that isn’t going anywhere, making that a risky, hard to time trade. That problem is exacerbated by the fact that there will probably be kneejerk buying of something like QCLN after a Biden win, so I would hold off for now.

On the positive side, a Biden win would be good for trade, particularly with China. Trump claims that his trade wars will bring long-term benefits, but whether you believe that or not, they have the short-term effect of depressing international trade. That means that companies with big exposure to China or massive potential there such as Apple (AAPL) will do well under Biden, and manufacturing companies with more global exposure, such as Caterpillar (CAT) could also bounce hard should they sell off immediately following the election of a Democrat, as one would expect.

A Trump Win

Obviously, with the polls where they are, a Trump win currently looks unlikely. Even so, while one can argue that this is different to 2016 when Hillary Clinton’s lead was within the polling margin of error and diminishing fast as the election approached, memories of that surprise win are still strong. So, whatever the polls say, it makes sense to have a plan for what to do should Trump win.

Just as a Democratic win tends to prompt selling on Wall Street, so a Republican win, even for a Republican as unorthodox as Trump, will prompt buying. He has, after all, still presided over big tax cuts, particularly for corporations, and reduced regulations and enforcement of any rules that are left and considered burdensome to business. You may think that with $28 billion of government debt and a lot of the West Coast on fire, neither of those things are a good idea, but the money will disagree with you and you should trade and invest based on what will happen, not what you think should happen.

So, should Trump pull off another unexpected victory, my immediate reaction would be to put all available cash to work in the market. I would concentrate on things like health insurance stocks that have a good chance of an unregulated bonanza for a while, but the most important thing would be just to get long, and a simple index ETF could be used by less aggressive investors.

Timing and style of investment may be different based on the results of the election but remember, the ability of the global economy to recover from the devastation in the spring, the effects of a second wave of Covid-19 around the world, the inherent tendency of stock prices to rise over time, and other factors over which the President has limited influence will be far more important than who wins next week in terms of investing in the market.

