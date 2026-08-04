What Should Investors Do With DAVE Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Dave Inc. DAVE is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at $3.69 and $169.75 million, respectively. While the consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 EPS has been revised slightly southward over the past 30 days, it suggests a 17.52% improvement year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a notable year-over-year increase of 28.89%.



For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s revenues is pegged at $714.10 million, indicating a rise of 28.85% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS stands at $16.80, calling for a 27.47% expansion from the year-ago period.



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Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on each occasion, with an average beat of 45.78%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Dave Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dave Inc. Quote

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for DAVE

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DAVE this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DAVE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.42%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What Should Investors Expect From Dave's Q2 Earnings?

Dave’s second-quarter results are expected to show whether the post-tax-refund rebound became durable overall. ExtraCash demand is expected to have supported growth as average advance size and disbursement activity recovered from first-quarter softness. Continued member additions, reactivation and retention are also likely to have contributed to higher monthly transacting members and revenues.



Monetization remains a key focus. Removing the $15 fee cap for new members and introducing a second draw may have benefited ExtraCash utilization, average advance size and ARPU. The completed rollout of the $3 subscription fee is expected to have improved revenue visibility, while Dave Card spending is likely to have added transaction-based revenues.



Credit performance will be another test. CashAI v5.5 optimization, along with progress toward v6.0, is expected to have strengthened underwriting and kept delinquencies controlled despite higher originations. Management said second quarter momentum had remained favorable, so investors need to watch whether the 28-day past-due rate stayed near last year’s level or improved further again.



Margins present a mixed setup. Better credit performance and the absence of the first quarter’s unusual reserve build are expected to have supported gross margin recovery. However, marketing spending, product-development hiring and Coastal funding fees are likely to have affected margins in the quarter under review, as revenue growth supported operating leverage.



The Coastal funding transition may also have shaped the outlook. Lower funding needs could have strengthened liquidity, but related fees are likely to have affected margins in the quarter under review. Overall, the second quarter is expected to reveal whether Dave balanced originations, ARPU growth and credit control without allowing investment to weaken profitability.

DAVE’s Price Performance & Valuation

The stock has been a standout performer. Over the past three months, DAVE has rallied more than 51%. Meanwhile, peers like Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST and SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI have shown a mixed trend. UPST has declined 5.6%, while SOFI has advanced 12.5%, while the S&P 500 composite has risen 2.3%.



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After the sharp rally, valuation is the biggest pushback on DAVE. The stock trades at 6.36X forward 12-month sales per share versus 2.80X for the Zacks sub-industry. This is no longer cheap, but it looks fair for a fintech growing revenues around 28% to 30%, producing strong adjusted EBITDA and buying back stock.



On the other hand, SoFi Technologies trades at 4.29X forward 12-month sales per share, while Upstart Holdings trades near 1.67X forward 12-month sales per share. Dave deserves some premium because its margins and capital efficiency are improving quickly, especially after the Coastal funding transition.



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How to Play DAVE Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Dave’s second-quarter setup supports a constructive investment thesis. Recovering ExtraCash demand, higher advance sizes and continued member growth are expected to have supported revenues, while fee changes and second-draw functionality may have benefited ARPU. CashAI improvements are likely to have strengthened credit performance, though faster originations, heavier marketing and product hiring are expected to have affected margins in the quarter under review.



The Coastal funding transition may have constrained gross margin initially, but it could improve liquidity and lower funding costs over time. With scalable growth, improving monetization and disciplined credit trends, the stock appears attractive for investors seeking upside at present.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.