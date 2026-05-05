What Should Investors Do With CoreWeave Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 89 cents, down 23.6% in the past 60 days and 48.3% from the prior year’s reported number.



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The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $2 billion, suggesting a rise of 100% year over year. Management expects first-quarter revenues in the $1.9-$2 billion band.

CRWV has quickly become one of the most talked-about AI infrastructure plays since its 2025 IPO. The global AI race is accelerating, and CoreWeave is a direct beneficiary. Companies are scrambling for GPU capacity, and CoreWeave is supplying it at scale.

CRWV’s earnings miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while beating once, with the average surprise being a negative 72.2%.

What Our Model Predicts for CRWV

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CRWV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CRWV has an Earnings ESP of -12.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What to Expect From CRWV’s Q1 Earnings

Strong revenue growth, an increasing backlog and solid progress in diversifying its customer base and advancing product innovation are likely to have aided CRWV’s performance in the first quarter amid volatile earnings. CoreWeave remains in the early stages of a massive AI infrastructure buildout and is emerging as a key player with large, purpose-built clusters. Its position is driven by four factors — strong, broad-based demand, growing high-margin monetization opportunities beyond GPUs, supported by NVIDIA NVDA ties, rapid data center expansion and a disciplined model backed by a $66.8 billion backlog, ensuring revenue visibility and long-term returns.

With nearly all of its 2026 capacity already allocated, CoreWeave is accelerating expansion to meet surging near- and long-term demand, targeting more than 5 GW of additional data center capacity by 2030. At the same time, it is unlocking higher-margin growth by expanding beyond GPUs—offering its cloud stack across the NVIDIA ecosystem and driving deeper customer adoption of CPUs, storage, software and developer tools, creating significant long-term upside. It expects wider adoption of its proprietary cloud stack to become a meaningful source of higher-margin revenue. By monetizing the platform both within its own data centers and through third-party licensing, the company is significantly expanding its addressable market.

CoreWeave expects margins to rise from low single digits in the first quarter to low double digits by fourth-quarter 2026, improving steadily as capacity ramps and revenue scales against a largely fixed cost base. It expects adjusted operating income of $0–$40 million, with margins at their lowest point for the year due to heavy infrastructure investments of $6–$7 billion as it ramps capacity beyond the 260 MW added in fourth-quarter 2025. Interest expense is projected at $510–$590 million.



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However, the company has taken on billions in debt to fund expansion, which is likely to strain its first-quarter results. CRWV's debt has surged sharply due to extensive infrastructure expansion. Last month, it closed an $8.5 billion delayed draw term loan facility. Over the past 12 months, it secured approximately $28 billion in combined equity and debt financing. As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt was $14.7.7 million compared with $ 5. 5 million a year earlier. Fourth-quarter interest expense jumped to $388 million from $149 million a year earlier, due to higher debt taken to fund CRWV' s infrastructure growth.

The rapid capacity ramp is expected to weigh on near-term profitability, as costs hit before revenues fully scale. CoreWeave is making a heavy upfront AI bet, with cash burn elevated in the process. Risks remain around high customer concentration and intense competition, especially as large tech players may shift to in-house infrastructure.

Key Business Updates

In January, NVDA invested $2 billion in CoreWeave, nearly doubling its stake, to expand data centers with a capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030, reflecting confidence in AI demand and CoreWeave’s role in meeting it.

CRWV announced plans to integrate NVIDIA Rubin technology into its AI cloud platform. Expected to be among the first cloud providers to deploy Rubin in the second half of 2026, CRWV is positioning itself at the forefront of agentic AI, reasoning models and large-scale inference workloads.

In February, CoreWeave launched CoreWeave ARENA (AI-Ready Native Applications), a new evaluation environment designed to replicate real-world, production-scale AI performance. Unlike traditional sandboxes or demos that offer limited insight into how workloads behave under real demand, ARENA delivers production-scale infrastructure alongside standardized, real-world benchmarking.

In March, CoreWeave and Perplexity inked a multi-year partnership aimed at accelerating AI innovation and scaling advanced inference workloads. By hosting Perplexity’s AI inference workloads on its infrastructure, CoreWeave gains another high-growth customer in the rapidly expanding generative AI ecosystem.

In April, CRWV signed a multi-year deal with Anthropic to support the latter’s Claude AI models, with compute coming online later this year. With this addition, nine of the top 10 AI model providers now use CoreWeave’s platform, underscoring strong demand for its infrastructure.

A major highlight among these had been a $21 billion extended deal with Meta to supply AI cloud capacity through December 2032. This renewed partnership builds on their existing relationship and strengthens CoreWeave’s role in supporting Meta’s growing AI development and deployment efforts.

Jane Street expanded its partnership with a roughly $6 billion commitment to CoreWeave’s platform, gaining access to next-gen compute, including NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin systems, along with software and services to scale AI workloads. It is also investing $1 billion in the company, underscoring strong demand for CRWV's high-performance, tailored infrastructure.

CRWV Stock vs. Industry

CRWV has rallied sharply in 2026, with gains exceeding 145.9% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Internet Software industry’s fall of 6.8%. The stock has also outpaced the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth of 51.5% and 32.2%, respectively.



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The company has outperformed its peers and tech behemoths like Microsoft MSFT, which has declined 5.2% during the same time frame, while Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, another strong contender in the AI infrastructure space, has risen 641.2%.

Key Valuation for CRWV

CRWV stock is not so cheap, as its Value Style Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of Price/Book, CRWV shares are trading at 15.76X, higher than the Internet Software industry’s 4.87X, but it could mean more risk than opportunity.



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NBIS and MSFT shares are trading at multiples of 9.67X and 7.42X, respectively.

Strategic View: Bet, Hold, or Offload CRWV Stock Pre-Q1?

CoreWeave is a high-growth AI infrastructure bet with significant execution risk. Riding the generative AI boom, the company sits at the intersection of cloud computing, GPUs and hyperscale demand. Ahead of first-quarter earnings, the approach depends on risk tolerance. Aggressive investors may consider buying, betting on sustained AI demand and long-term growth despite near-term volatility. More balanced investors are better off holding, maintaining exposure while waiting for clearer signs of margin improvement and capex efficiency. Risk-averse investors might prefer to exit, given elevated expectations and the potential for a sell-the-news reaction.

Overall, maintaining a hold position appears to be the most balanced stance right now.

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