What Should Investors Do With Ciena Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Ciena Corporation CIEN will report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating growth of 247.6% year over year.

Analysts have revised their estimates upward for CIEN’s bottom line over the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $1.50 billion, implying an increase of 33.6% year over year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenues of $1.5 billion (+/-$50 million).

What Our Model Predicts for CIEN

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CIEN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CIEN has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank #1.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Focus on Ahead of CIEN’s Q2 Earnings

Ciena is benefiting from exceptionally strong demand for high-speed connectivity solutions as AI-driven network traffic continues to accelerate across hyperscalers, cloud providers and service providers. The company reported record first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.43 billion, supported by robust order activity and growing investments in optical networking infrastructure. On the lastearnings call management stated that AI training and inference workloads are creating multiple growth opportunities across both wide-area networks and data center environments.

Strong demand for data center interconnect (DCI), managed optical fiber networks (MOFN), coherent optical systems, routing, switching and interconnect solutions is helping drive growth. Ciena also continues to gain traction with hyperscalers deploying its optical networking solutions for large-scale AI training clusters, while expanding opportunities around data center connectivity, pluggables and its DCOM (Data Center Out-of-Band Management) platform.

The company highlighted broad-based demand across service providers, hyperscalers and emerging AI-focused customers. Service providers are increasing investments in optical transport infrastructure to support AI-related traffic growth, while hyperscalers continue to expand network capacity. Ciena's orders in India grew 40% year over year, reflecting strong MOFN demand. The company also reported a record backlog of approximately $7 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter, up roughly $2 billion sequentially, with nearly all new orders scheduled for fulfillment in fiscal 2027. This might have positively impacted the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance.

In the fiscal first quarter, adjusted gross margin reached 44.7%, exceeding expectations due to a favorable product mix, increased capacity additions by customers and ongoing cost-reduction initiatives. On the lastearnings call management highlighted that pricing actions announced previously are expected to contribute more meaningfully in the second half of fiscal 2026, while continued engineering-driven cost optimizations should further support margins. For second-quarter fiscal 2026, Ciena expects adjusted gross margin between 43.5% and 44.5%, while adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be in the range of 17.5-18.5%.

Ciena Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ciena Corporation Quote

However, industry-wide supply constraints continue to limit component availability, and management acknowledged that demand currently exceeds available supply. The company is increasing manufacturing capacity and making elevated capital investments to support future growth, with first-quarter capital expenditures reaching $74 million, significantly above historical levels. While Ciena is actively securing long-term supply commitments and expanding production capacity, ongoing supply-chain pressures and higher component costs could continue to create near-term operational challenges.

Stiff competition from Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Nokia NOK and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET remains a concern.

CIEN Stock Performance

Ciena shares have risen 609.8% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Internet Software Services industry’s growth of 55.4% and 353.6%, respectively. The S&P 500 Composite has returned 33.5% over the same time frame.



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Shares of the company’s peers CSCO, NOK and ANET have surged 92.9%, 184.2% and 77.6%, respectively, in the same period.

CIEN's Valuation

In terms of Price/Book, CIEN shares are trading at 29.38X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 13.15X, indicating more risk than opportunity.



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In comparison, CSCO, NOK and ANET trade at multiples of 9.71X, 3.42X and 14.89X, respectively.

What to Do With CIEN Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Based on Ciena’s strong AI-driven demand trends, record backlog and improving profitability, the stock appears well-positioned heading into fiscal second-quarter results. While supply-chain constraints and competitive pressures remain near-term risks, robust order momentum across hyperscalers, service providers and AI-focused customers provides confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Hence, new investors can consider betting on the stock now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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