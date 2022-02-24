What Should Investors Do as Russia Attacks Ukraine?

Russia invaded Ukraine last night; at times like this, when people’s lives are being ruined or taken completely, when a country that has fought for centuries for its sovereignty and independence from an aggressive neighbor sees those things taken away again, and when the world could conceivably be on the brink of a massive war, it seems heartless to consider the market impact of what is happening. It also feels heartless to look for opportunities to make money from the ongoing turmoil. Over the nearly forty years that I have been in and around markets, the reality is that many market participants try to find whatever opportunities they can during times of great stress.

The simple reason is because that is our job, but it also reminds us that even terrible situations will end, and things will get better. It may be a while away, but the world will stabilize and, when it does, the market will recover. Even when there is tragedy, we all focus on what we can control, and do our jobs. Mine happens to be to look for market opportunities, however they arise.

With that in mind, I have learned over the years that in these situations, there are always things that get dragged down in selloffs. That is where I prefer to focus my attention, because they have a chance of turning around faster and could even start to retrace losses before the chaos recedes. The first such potential investment that stands out to me is Apple (AAPL).

Over the last two days, as the Russia-Ukraine story has unfolded, AAPL has lost around eight percent, and is down around sixteen percent from its January highs. I get that this is a “risk-off” kind of market, but is Apple, arguably the most successful company in human history, all that risky? The actual risk of losing business in Russia is real, I suppose, but Russia represents only around one percent of Apple’s revenues. If we were to get into a full-on world war with China siding with Russia, then obviously the impact would be much more significant, but if that were to happen, AAPL stock would be the least of my worries.

To be fair, not all of Apple's recent decline relates to Ukraine. AAPL started to drop, as did many tech stocks at the start of this year, as the Fed made it clear that they intended to hike rates. That intention must now be wobbling at least. Should the central bank be hiking rates and slowing an economy in the current situation? There must now be at least some reasonable doubt that that will happen, and the double-digit number of hikes and fifty basis-point plus jumps that some have been talking about now look to be off the table.

Even more crazy is that the continuation of the tech selloff, at least early this morning, included premarket pressure on some cybersecurity stocks. It has bounced back strongly since, but Palo Alto Networks (PANW), for example, traded as low as 459.83 in this morning’s premarket.

Lest you think that the subsequent big jump means that that opportunity is gone, consider where we go from here. Maybe I am being optimistic, but with Joe Biden, a career politician who would much rather talk than put boots on the ground, and an ex-President who categorized Putin’s moves as “savvy” and “genius” on the other, a direct U.S. military response looks unlikely.

That leaves the possibility of a drawn-out conflict, with Russia encountering Ukrainian resistance and the continuation and intensification of economic sanctions. Russia's response to that is, based on capability and recent history, is likely to be massive cyberattacks. So, should PANW, whose business is defending against just that, ever have traded lower? Obviously not, and as that plays out, there will be plenty of upside left in the stock.

The thing is, there are opportunities in a market like this. They won’t last too long, as PANW’s one-day chart above shows, but they will be there. You may or may not choose to take advantage of them, given what is prompting them, but that is between you and your conscience. My job is simply to point them out.

* Disclaimer: The author is long AAPL and intends to buy more of that and some PANW today.

