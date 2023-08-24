What Should Investors Consider Going Forward Following Virgin Galactic's Successful Tourist Space Flights?

After successfully completing multiple spaceflights in two months, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) has captured the attention of investors and space enthusiasts alike. The recent transition to regular space flights, marked by the triumphant tourist flight on August 10, prompts a closer examination of the company's financial performance and its potential impact on the stock's trajectory. With share prices currently reflecting a unique opportunity, investors must weigh the possibilities against the risks and expenditures already in place.

The rise of Virgin Galactic's space tourism

Virgin Galactic's recent achievements underscore its commitment to making space accessible to private individuals. The back-to-back success of two spaceflights within two months reflects the company's determination to establish itself as a key player in the space travel industry. The launch of the Galactic 01 scientific research mission and the successful Galactic 02 mission carrying private astronauts signify significant milestones in the company's journey toward becoming a reliable commercial spaceline.

Losses continue to mount for the long-standing venture

The second quarter of 2023 presented a mixed financial picture for Virgin Galactic. While the company reported a revenue of $2 million, a notable increase from $0.4 million in the same period of 2022, its net loss also widened to $134 million from $111 million the previous year. The increase in expenses, particularly in research and development (R&D), played a role in this loss. As an early space pioneer, Virgin Galactic must employ hefty R&D to advance its goals, often at great cost.

Despite these financial challenges, the company's strong cash position of $980 million as of June 30, 2023 remains a significant asset that allows the company to remain operational as it pursues profitability over time. The company continues to focus on developing its next generation of spacecraft, which it proposes will provide an opportunity to rocket the long-standing venture to profitability, but commercial flights of those Delta-class craft won't start until 2026.

Virgin Galactic continues to fundraise in an effort to secure deployment of the next-generation spacecraft by recently issuing additional shares, further diluting equity and reducing the potential upside of a shift to profitability that such a deployment could herald. It seems likely Virgin Galactic may require additional funding long before it begins Delta-class flights.

Further challenges to space tourism

As Virgin Galactic transitions to commercial service, its financial health and stock performance remain intertwined with its ability to meet demand, navigate supply chain issues, and sustain customer interest. With reservations for approximately 800 future astronauts and ticket sales generating an expected future spaceflight revenue of around $207 million, the company's forward-looking guidance provides insights into potential revenue streams.

However, the expansion of annual flight rates and the timely delivery of spaceflights remain key factors that could influence revenue generation. Near-orbital rocketry remains a heavy R&D expenditure, and the first-adopter stance of Virgin Galactic means it has had to revolutionize every step of the way, with expenses to show for it.

Despite considerable cash on hand, investment in the venture remains risky due to the company's sizable debts accrued to reach this point as well as additional challenges that could manifest over time. These include potential failure to properly increase revenue at scale, inaccurate gauges of market interest or failure to capture interest, delays in the deployment of new technology, and setbacks to the launch schedules due to operational challenges. Each of these represents a very real obstacle that Virgin Galactic must overcome if it is to reach profitability over time, and success is far from guaranteed.

Timing profitability in a shot at space

Investors eyeing Virgin Galactic's stock must consider both the company's recent accomplishments and its long-term goals. While expenses associated with space travel ventures may take time to recover, the anticipation of regular space flights and increasing demand could drive revenue growth. The success of the Galactic 01 and Galactic 02 missions may fuel positive sentiment, historically linked to rising share prices following good news.

As the company focuses on scaling its operations and delivering on its promise of more profitable commercial spaceflight in 2026, now might provide an opportune time for investors to consider the potential returns of investing in this innovative venture over the long term. Deep expenses remain a key hurdle, and continuing R&D costs drain revenue as Virgin Galactic works to scale up its operations.

Virgin Galactic continues aiming for the stars

Virgin Galactic's successful spaceflights represent not only technological achievements but also transformative opportunities for investors. The company's financial performance, coupled with its steady progress toward commercial space travel, creates a complex yet intriguing investment landscape. While challenges remain, including supply chain risks and operational consistency, the allure of private space travel and the potential for revenue growth present compelling reasons for investors to keep a watchful eye on Virgin Galactic.

As the company continues to broaden access to space and shape the future of commercial space travel, investors must assess the risks and rewards, aiming to make informed decisions in a dynamic market. Share prices nearer $2 than the all-time high of $55 may well entice the budget investor interested in space stocks, but shares remain a cautionary buy at best until commercial spaceflight proves itself over time.

