What Should I Do During Big Market Drops? How to Safely Navigate the Markets

Most investors, I’m sure, will have had a sinking feeling in their stomachs this morning when they saw the levels of pre-market futures or checked on the opening of the major indices. As I write, the Dow is down around 800 points, and the S&P 500 looks like opening in true bear market territory. Nor does the depressing news end there. Bitcoin dropped more than fourteen percent over the weekend, which will create a sense of doom and gloom even in those who aren’t invested in that market. Meanwhile, bond yields are flashing a warning as the two-year yield climbs above the ten-year, a worrying inversion that often signals a recession.

Worry is everywhere this morning, so what should investors do?

The answer is “very little” but that is a lot easier said than done. Logically most of us are aware that even if stocks are set to go lower still, selling at this point, if you haven’t already made some adjustments to your portfolio, is a questionable move. The S&P is already more than 20% below its highs and even in 2009, as a serious recession played out and the whole global financial system was under threat, stocks only dropped to around 40% below their highs from the year before. That suggests that the worst may be over, even if we do slip into a recession.

As I said, though, that is the logical argument, and when we are scared, as many will be this morning, logic disappears quickly. We react, rather than use reason. The trick to dealing with big drops as an investor is basically the same as it is for dealing with big losses as a trader. You have to force yourself to think about it differently. I learned early that when you work in a dealing room, you will have bad days, no matter how good you are (or think you are). Losses are inevitable, and for those working at an institutional level, they are rarely small when they come.

What is important, though, is that when they do, you don’t allow them to cloud your judgement and force you into even bigger mistakes and bigger losses. That starts with putting things into context, and that definitely helps when dealing with a market drop. I know that this morning feels like the end of the world, but take a look at the three year chart for the S&P 500 below:

When you do, you can see that after this drop, we are at around the same levels as we were in early 2021, levels that are around 10% higher than before the Covid-related drop in 2020. That represents an average 5% annualized increase in stock values, despite an unprecedented shutdown of the entire global economy and the inevitable disruption of the attempt to reopen. On that basis, it is the move up that preceded this drop that is the anomaly, not the drop itself.

Now that you have some context for the move, try to forget it and look at where things are now, and what you would do if you hadn’t been hit by the move down. Maybe, if you were a short-term momentum trader, you might go short, but if you were a longer-term, more contrarian value seeker, this chart would scream buying opportunity. Bear that in mind if you have a 401k or some other investment plan that involves regular contributions. You were happy to buy when the S&P was a thousand points higher, so you should be happy to buy here, at a big discount to those prices. As someone who spent twenty years in dealing rooms, I know which way I would see the above!

The most important thing to remember is that markets, by their nature, move in both directions, and that a sustained, strong move up such as we have seen since the spring of 2020 is always, at some point, followed by a drop. As scary as it sounds when you listen to the talking heads on TV, who are paid to make it sound like sensational news, it is normal, and the only thing that is certain is that, at some point, the market will be a lot higher than it is right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.