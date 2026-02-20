What Should Be Your Stance on ATRO Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

Astronics Corporation ATRO is expected to witness an improvement in its bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 60 cents. The consensus estimate moved 3 cents north in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 25%.



ATRO’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Astronics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 59.10%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Astronics

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Astronics this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: ATRO has an Earnings ESP of +10.61%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 66 cents is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents.

Astronics Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Astronics Corporation price-eps-surprise | Astronics Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: ATRO currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



Factors Likely to Shape ATRO’s Q4 Results

Revenues are likely to have been aided by improved sales at Commercial Transport as well as Military Aircraft in the Aerospace segment. The company estimates fourth-quarter revenues between $225 million and $235 million.



While increased demand from airlines for cabin power, seat motion and system certification products and services is likely to have favored Commercial Transport, increased demand for lighting and safety products is likely to have benefited Military Aircraft sales. Backlog is also likely to have increased.



The magnitude of the rise in revenues is likely to have been more than that of expenses, favoring higher gross profits.



Interest expense is likely to have decreased due to refinancing activities. Research and development expense is likely to have declined owing to the timing of projects.



Increase in volumes and pricing initiatives, coupled with improved productivity in the Aerospace segment, are likely to have aided operating margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.

ATRO’s Price Performance & Valuation

The stock outperformed the industry, sector and the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter of 2025.



It is currently trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 2.87, lower than the industry average of 12.73.



It is attractively valued compared with others like Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS and Rocket Lab USA, Inc RKLB.

Investment Thesis

Astronics is benefiting from strong demand across both the defense and commercial aerospace markets. Higher global defense spending is supporting sustained activity in military aircraft programs, while continued growth in air travel is encouraging airlines to modernize cabins with upgrades such as in-seat power and in-flight connectivity systems. These trends align closely with Astronics’ core capabilities and create a solid platform for ongoing expansion.



Management is advancing margin enhancement initiatives centered on cost control, supply-chain normalization and disciplined capital deployment. As production volumes ramp up, operating leverage should support further margin expansion and improved free cash flow. The aerospace segment, which accounts for most revenues, continues to post steady growth, supported by a strong backlog that enhances revenue visibility.



However, supply-chain constraints, including raw material shortages, higher input costs and labor scarcity, remain headwinds. Increased U.S. tariffs on imports may exacerbate these pressures, potentially causing delivery delays and operational inefficiencies.

How to Play ATRO Stock

Astronics is poised to grow its niche focus, proprietary technologies, and exposure to secular aerospace growth trends. Its solid growth prospect and its VGM Score of B instill confidence.



Optimistic analyst sentiment, price appreciation, a favorable ROIC and discounted valuation make this stock a strong contender for addition to one’s portfolio.

